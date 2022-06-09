LINCOLN– Lincoln School Committee member Mario Carreño (District 1, Saylesville) is seeking re-election.
Carreño, who was unanimously appointed by the Town Council to fill the unexpired term of his predecessor, said in a release, “I feel as though over the past year, I’ve been able to use my background in finance and education to set the wheels in motion on several projects and initiatives benefiting all of the school district’s students and I would like to remain on the committee to keep that momentum going.”
Carreño, who has worked at the Rhode Island Department of Education for 12 years, is an accredited learning environment planner, a certified school business administrator, has dual master’s degrees in education and business administration, and is currently a candidate for a doctorate in public administration.
As both a taxpayer and a parent he said he has “a vested interest” in the schools and a goal of ensuring that “all of our students attend 21st century learning environments.”
Among his achievements on the committee, he pointed to his collaboration with school and town leaders to renovate elementary media centers and noted that renovation projects will “take advantage of external funding, which minimizes – and in some cases eliminates – the impact on local taxpayers.”
He’s also proud to have helped launch the Minority Business Enterprise Incubator Program at LHS and achieving a national Green Ribbon Award for energy efficiency and environmental education.
“If the voters give me the opportunity to remain on the school committee, I’d like to continue to improve the middle school and high school, but also continue to prioritize our elementary schools so that all of our students can benefit from the facilities that they so very much deserve,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.