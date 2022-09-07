CENTRAL FALLS – With dual proposals to the Rhode Island Department of Education, the Central Falls School District is charting a multi-year path to build a brand new high school and a school for students in pre-K through 8th grade.

According to City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk, Central Falls school and city officials are proposing to construct a $110 million high school at the site of the city-owned Higginson Avenue/Francis Corrigan Sports Complex, located at the corner of Lonsdale and Higginson Avenue. The school board may approve the plans today, Sept. 7, in time to be submitted to RIDE by Sept. 15. If all goes according to plan, the high school construction project could be completed as early as fall 2025.

