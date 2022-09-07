CENTRAL FALLS – With dual proposals to the Rhode Island Department of Education, the Central Falls School District is charting a multi-year path to build a brand new high school and a school for students in pre-K through 8th grade.
According to City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk, Central Falls school and city officials are proposing to construct a $110 million high school at the site of the city-owned Higginson Avenue/Francis Corrigan Sports Complex, located at the corner of Lonsdale and Higginson Avenue. The school board may approve the plans today, Sept. 7, in time to be submitted to RIDE by Sept. 15. If all goes according to plan, the high school construction project could be completed as early as fall 2025.
The Central Falls School Building Committee, which includes Jerzyk, Planning and Economic Development Director Thomas Deller, School Supt. Stephanie Toledo and others, will meet at 10 a.m. today. The School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. at 949 Dexter St. in Central Falls, and via Zoom.
The current Central Falls High School is roughly 100 years old, and shows plenty of signs of its age. Central Falls isn’t alone in needing new facilities. Pawtucket is also looking to build a new unified high school at the McCoy Stadium site. Central Falls is working with Peregrine Property Management and Ai3 Architects, the same team that completed the new East Providence High School.
The stage one proposal for the project was submitted and approved last September. Stage two requires submitting detailed design plans, environmental assessments, and more. The council and school board are required to approve the plans before submitting to the state.
“Our children and youth are a huge part of why I ran for this position — I want to do everything I can to give them the brightest possible future," Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement to the Breeze. "I'm thrilled to see great progress being made toward our exciting new high school and new PreK-8 school, these have both been a huge priority of mine. These new buildings will give our children the clean and safe 21st century schools they deserve. I'm excited for our families and community to finally get the modern learning spaces we need."
At the request of Mayor Maria Rivera, Jerzyk said, the city is proposing to allow residents access to the fitness center that would be kept on the new high school campus. Separate security may be staffed for the fitness area, and the school buildings could be accessible by staff using separate key fobs. The track and field located behind the complex would also become part of the high school, but would similarly remain available for community use.
“We’re trying to keep resources available to the community,” he said.
After students and teachers move out of the current high school on Summer Street, the plan is to renovate that building into a dual language school for a roughly $160 million price tag. When this school is ready, Central Falls is proposing to close the Captain Hunt School Early Learning Center on Kendall Street, as well as the Margaret I. Robertson School on Hunt Street.
“By closing schools and consolidating, we are eligible for another 2 percent state reimbursement, which will save Central Falls taxpayers money on paying the bond back,” Jerzyk said.
The city has been interested in developing a new high school for some time, but Jerzyk said the less affluent city’s limited bonding capacity had previously limited possible paths toward construction. But now legislation passed in the last session allows the state, instead of the city, to front the money for such a project.
Central Falls is also seeking support from RIDE for the school projects. In 2017, RIDE released a statewide assessment documenting more than $3.3 billion in need in state schools. After this, voters in 2018 approved a $250 million bond to invest in schools. The state incentivizes projects by paying a portion of the cost to alleviate a community’s tax burden – and the less affluent the community, the more the state will pay.
This November, voters across the state will see another $250 million bond question on their ballots. Some communities will also see a separate question, asking voters if they approve another channel of tax money to pay for school projects specific to their city or town.
Central Falls also received money from RIDE’s Facility Equity Initiative, which paid for new tables and chairs for the entire Calcutt Middle School ahead of the school year. The money is also being used to renovate the middle school’s library and media center, science labs, and other classrooms.
