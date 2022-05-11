PAWTUCKET – Former School Committee Chairman Jim Chellel has announced he will run for School Committee this year. With a number of projects started, including the new combined high school complex, Chellel stated in a news release that he provides the leadership and experience necessary to ensure that students and teachers have the tools and support to be successful.
“We are at a critical juncture with the ongoing capital projects, and my experience will help serve our community to ensure that we do these projects right,” he said.
Chellel works for the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety as shift supervisor for Rhode Island E911. A graduate of Shea High School and lifelong Pawtucket resident, he also serves as a substitute teacher in the Smithfield school district. He said he has a profound appreciation, love, and admiration for the teachers, faculty, and staff there, especially amid the efforts needed during the pandemic.
Chellel said he has always been heavily involved with youth activities. Aside from previously serving on the School Committee and as a substitute teacher, in the past he has coached youth sports, including the Fairlawn Senior Little League for almost two decades, the Woodlawn Catholic CYO Boys Basketball Team, the Davies JV Boys Baseball Team, and Pawtucket Youth Soccer.
“I have always done all I can to guide our children in the right direction, and I am eager to once again gain the community’s support this fall so that I can get to work on providing the best opportunities for the children in our Pawtucket public schools,” he said.
