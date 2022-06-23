KILLINGLY, Conn. – Killingly High School’s Nicole Cicchetti is the 2022 Mae Scholarship recipient.
In her application, she explained that she has always wanted to be a teacher since she was in elementary school.
“I think that I can make a difference in my future students’ lives in many different ways,” she said in her application essay. “I think I will be able to create a very comforting environment for my future students, and hopefully be a support system for them.”
She added that even in elementary school, she would volunteer to help teachers correct papers or do other chores.
The $1,000 Mae Scholarship is awarded to someone who wishes to pursue a career in education. Cicchetti will be attending Eastern Connecticut College in the fall and plans on becoming an elementary school teacher. She also earned the Outstanding Senior Honors English Award at KHS.
The scholarship is funded by the sales of the book “Mae,” written by Dick Martin, and published in 2012. The book is based on the life of his mother, Mae Martin, who grew up during the Depression on the family farm in Scituate. She went on to become a longtime 2nd-grade teacher and a reading teacher in the Glocester school system.
“Nicole was a perfect choice for the award,” said Martin. “She has a positive outlook, works hard and is very kind and bright. She will make an outstanding elementary school teacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.