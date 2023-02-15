PAWTUCKET – A committee charged with promoting a safer environment in local middle and high schools is recommending additional staffing and some facility upgrades to help with the effort.
The Safe and Orderly Schools Committee has been meeting extensively, twice in January and once in February, said interim Supt. Lisa Ramzi last week, and discussions have centered around immediate and long-term responses, including implementing everything from more supports to new monitoring devices.
Christina DiPrete, a math teacher at Tolman High School, said the focus has been mostly on the two high schools, including the potential for establishing student support rooms at each school and an unarmed security presence in each building.
Goff Middle School Principal Matt Bergeron said the committee wants to create a “safe and orderly schools” position in each building, or a person to oversee the support room. Members will be meeting after the February break, he said, to look more at that position and what the programs offered to students would look like.
Root causes for issues at schools include a lack of substitute teachers and a lack of clear and defined policies and consequences and adherence to them, said committee leaders.
School Committee member Jen Carney asked if issues are more related to student needs or adults in the building needing more training, such as professional development for teachers. She said after the meeting that she doesn’t feel like she’s had the question adequately answered.
“I’d still like a clear data-driven needs assessment that outlines adult needs separately from student needs for support and resources,” she said. “The interventions should be evidence-based and involve student and family voice as well.”
Member Erin Dube urged intentional work to meet needs, thanking those who brought up this issue last year. She said the district needs to treat it with urgency, and she’s happy to hear that officials will work with their community partners on making improvement.
The Breeze reported last month on the formation of the committee in response to a December report from the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance questioning how a number of incidents were handled and calling for students to be held accountable for actions that make other students and staff feel unsafe.
Chairperson Jim Chellel said at the time that he found the report from the PTA to be disturbing, saying the district has an obligation to ensure that every child and staff member feels safe upon entering each building, and that students who are causing trouble and making other people uncomfortable must be held accountable.
School board members have indicated that they want much more detailed reports on exactly what’s happening in the schools to be able to respond appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.