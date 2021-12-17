PAWTUCKET – A local committee on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend that the Pawtucket School Committee move forward with the concept of a new, state-of-the-art Pawtucket high school campus, including fully integrated career technical education pathway spaces, on the city-owned site of the former McCoy Stadium.
Meeting over four months and eight meetings, members of the Ad Hoc Subcommittee To Study High School Academic Complex assessed and developed the concept of a new Pawtucket High School campus to be built at the former McCoy Stadium site off Division St.
Working with school facilities consultant Colliers International and SLAM architects, the subcommittee voted to recommend a 482,500-square-foot campus concept that would accommodate 2,500 students at an estimated cost of $302,507,500. About 83 percent of that would be reimbursed by the state.
The new high school built in Pawtucket in more than 75 years, the concept is being compared to the recently built new East Providence High School, a college-like campus that school leaders point to as the model for the future.
“The concept for a new, state-of-the-art Pawtucket High School and integrated CTE campus that has been developed by the ad hoc subcommittee is an inspiring opportunity to invest in our city’s students for decades to come,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a statement. “Our students deserve a modern, 21st century learning environment that prepares them for success, and I am confident that is exactly what this concept will do. This project would take advantage of a city-owned asset, turning the now sadly vacant McCoy Stadium site into a vibrant campus for learning, career exploration, athletics, and community activities. This project is a priority for my administration and I thank the members of the ad hoc subcommittee for their work vetting and developing the concept to this point.”
“The diverse members of the ad hoc subcommittee came together starting in September to explore if a new Pawtucket High School and CTE campus was a feasible, desirable, and affordable possibility in terms of student learning, the city’s bonding capacity, and Rhode Island Department of Education school construction reimbursement policies,” said subcommittee Chairman Jay Charbonneau. “I am pleased to say that the concept that has been developed and unanimously recommended by the subcommittee is a bold vision for the type of 21st century learning environment that our students deserve. The Pawtucket High School campus concept would be the most modern high school learning environment in the state, with room for exciting new CTE career pathways, state-of-the-art classrooms, arts and performances spaces, athletics fields, and shared community spaces. I will be presenting the recommendation of the subcommittee and the new Pawtucket High School campus concept to the full School Committee in the coming weeks for further review and public input.”
“As the City Council’s representative on the ad hoc subcommittee, and as the councilman for Ward 3 where this project would be located, I am excited about the Pawtucket High School and CTE campus concept that has been developed over the past 4 months,” said Councilor Terry Mercer. “A new Pawtucket High School campus at the former McCoy Stadium would breathe new life into the area while providing our students with the 21st century learning environment they deserve. The subcommittee has looked extensively into the concept’s educational and financial feasibility, and we collectively agree that this is a project the School Committee should seriously consider. Over the coming weeks, my council colleagues and I will also continue our work to ensure that Pawtucket has the bonding capacity to move forward on this and other critical Pawtucket school facility modernization projects. We are already a state leader in the thoughtful and prudent modernization of our school buildings, and a new Pawtucket High School and CTE campus has the opportunity to be a shining example of our commitment to future generations of Pawtucket students. Finally, I want to thank all of the members of the subcommittee for working together collaboratively to develop this exciting concept.”
