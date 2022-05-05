CUMBERLAND – The School Committee has approved new attendance boundary lines for district elementary schools, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
The School Committee members returned to discussions on the matter during an April 28 meeting. The topic was raised in March, and has seen parents and families continue to share concerns about disruption to their children’s education and mental health. They expressed concerns about the impact a school change might have on students’ social and emotional health after two years of inconsistent learning environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for 5th-graders who would only have one year in their current school.
Speaking on April 28, Supt. Philip Thornton recommended that the School Committee vote on the new boundary lines for Cumberland Hill Elementary School and Community School, “with the caveat of holding rising 5th-graders harmless” to the move. However, families would be required to find their own transportation to continue attending their current school.
“Rising 5th-graders in the proposed boundary change area will be held harmless and allowed to stay at Community so as to not change two schools in two years,” Thornton explained to The Breeze.
School Committee member Kerry Feather said she was “thankful that we’re able to hold harmless the 5th-grade students.”
“I know we had some really good positive parent involvement, some of which are here tonight,” member Mark Fiorillo said. “I hope that this, although I’m sure you’re disappointed this is happening, I hope this alleviates some of your fears and concerns.”
Thornton, on April 28, also recommended that School Committee members vote to allow the district to keep students from the Community School together. For example, he said, if there were eight students in grade 2 at Community School, these students would be kept in the same section at Cumberland Hill Elementary School.
“I remember when we redistricted 10 or 11 years ago, we did the same thing with the students being grouped together so they immediately had a network of people that they were familiar with,” Fiorillo said.
Students in kindergarten through grade 4 who live in the proposed boundary changes would be required to make the move. According to Thornton, approximately 32 students in grade K-4 will be affected by the boundary changes.
After discussion, the committee voted unanimously, 6-0, to approve the revised elementary school attendance boundary lines.
Streets and locations that would change to have students attend Cumberland Hill from Community School for the next school year include:
• Countryside Drive
• Follett Street
• Highland Corporate Drive
• Highland Hill Apartments
• Holden
• Honeywell Lane
• Maple Ridge Drive
• Old West Wrentham Road
• Park East Drive
• The top of Pound Road to Sunnyside Drive
• Rolling Acres Drive
• Royal Court
• Scenic View Drive
• Shakan Acres
• Sprague Street
• Stillwater Drive
• Sunnyside Drive
• Teal Lane
• Victorian Court
• West Wrentham Road up to Tower Hill
• Waterford Road
• Westgate Road
Conversation then turned to the boundaries for McCourt Middle School and North Cumberland Middle School.
Last month, School Committee members said the need to shift students based on overpopulation at North Cumberland Middle School was “dire,” but Thornton on April 28 recommended that the School Committee hold off on this vote until a later time. If a change is to be made, Thornton said it would be made within the month, but at this point the district is re-evaluating. A motion to table this decision was made after brief discussion.
“I’ve been looking carefully at this, going over it, and certainly listening to a lot of the parents as well,” Chairperson Karen Freedman said of the middle school boundaries on April 28. “I did want to talk about two areas of the proposal that we will be looking at for change…”
One of these areas includes Little Pond County Road. Freedman said she thought the boundary line should end just before Little Pond County Road.
A second area is the neighborhood north of the 295 overpass on Mendon Road. Freedman said the boundary lines were moved up to Westwood Drive, stopping before the neighborhood area behind Cumberland House of Pizza.
Member Paul DiModica said there were “a lot of moving items” feeding the ongoing discussion. He said they were waiting for updated numbers on how many students would be affected by the boundary change, and predictions for how many new students may be coming into the district in future years with residential properties being developed across Cumberland.
He referred to the current school boundary map on the district website. The north half of town above Route 295 is marked in blue, and “that’s where they’re building the homes in Cumberland,” he said.
“I’m in favor of moving lines, we just need to come up with a better plan than trying to reduce the amount of children that are going to North Cumberland Middle School,” DiModica said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.