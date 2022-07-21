CUMBERLAND – The Uvalde school shooting in May, and the recent release of footage from the Texas police response, has sparked conversation on local school safety between the Cumberland School Committee and Police Department.
Police Chief Matthew Benson joined the School Committee’s July 14 meeting to provide an update on school safety. Speaking to safety goals, Supt. Philip Thornton said there were a few main areas of focus. While looking to improve school safety as much as possible, he said they also want to maintain the building’s “identities as schools.”
Thornton said they also want to make sure there are physical and tactical tools in place that would slow down a potential intruder, enhance communication and situational awareness, as well as reinforce training for school faculty and staff. Thornton referred to a list of school safety items and noted that the district has a system at the transitional building and Cumberland Hill that alerts not only if a door is ajar, but specifically which door is open. The district is implementing this same system as it upgrades other district schools this summer.
Benson, who was sworn into the chief’s position last month, said Cumberland EMS Chief John Pliakas had previously established training for a rescue task force. Cumberland police have already attended phase one of a two-phase training series on active shooter response.
The police response to the May active shooter in Uvalde has drawn criticism for the time it took officers to engage, and stop the 18-year-old shooter. While he prefaced that he did not know training background for Texas police officers, Benson told school committee members “I can tell you, unequivocally, that our response is you address the threat immediately.”
“That’s how we’re training our people,” Benson said. “... Our primary tactic, our primary purpose, is to advance toward that threat immediately.”
Just last week, Benson said Cumberland police officers were participating in multiple eight-hour training sessions. Thornton and Benson said the police department was using Garvin elementary for unique training exercises while the building undergoes construction.
Twelve new doors are being installed at the school, meaning 12 old doors can be destroyed while police train how to breach and gain entry to schools. Benson said this training is especially valuable, because officers are conducting this “in a school setting, with the doors that they may face if ever – hopefully never – confronted with that potential.”
The department is also conducting “simunition” training with non-lethal ammunition for “force on force training” inside Garvin. Benson said officers are getting exposure to what it’s like being in a combative situation in a school building.
“They’re working on entering classrooms, how to do it effectively, strategically and safely,” Benson said. “They’re working stairwells – how do you approach when there’s an adversary in the stairwell, and how to navigate long hallways where you’re somewhat of a sitting duck in a funnel.”
A second wave of this training in a couple of weeks will also incorporate local EMS and fire response.
Additional building safety improvements will be made after Cumberland schools go out to bid in August, for work with window ballistic film, Thornton said. Benson explained that ballistic film is not bulletproof, but is designed to prevent a window from shattering and slows down an intruder if they try to shoot out or break a window to gain entry to a school.
Director of Technology Mike Chandler said the district currently has camera surveillance in all district buildings. Upgrades are ongoing, but he said all district schools should be up to date within the next two years. The transitional building and high school were upgraded in the past year. Upgrades will take place for Ashton and Community this summer, and Cumberland Hill Elementary will be fully updated by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Thornton also noted Cumberland’s recent implementation of the Raptor Technologies emergency alert system. The app is available for smartphones and in a crisis it can be used to alert public safety in the event of a medical event, active shooter, or other emergencies. McCourt Principal Jay Masterson said staff and faculty each have a roster to check student attendance during fire drills, lockdowns, and evacuations.
Masterson and Benson also spoke to social media surveillance. Masterson said the district should be training students and families “to not monitor social media, but more to be aware of anything that may be deemed concerning.” If something raises concern, they should report it to the proper authorities, being school officials and the police department directly.
“From personal experience, we’ve had situations at McCourt where there have been pictures of guns on social media,” Masterson said to the School Committee.
He said parents forwarded these past posts to the district, and local law enforcement investigated the matter. While the district offers emergency crisis training to faculty and staff, Masterson said they intend to provide refresher courses during the first months of the coming school year. According to Thornton, the Rhode Island Department of Education is preparing school safety training and emergency response protocols for school districts to distribute to families.
