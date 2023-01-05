CUMBERLAND – A total of 17 applicants for the open Cumberland School Committee seat were set to be interviewed this week, with a decision on who will replace departed member Paul DiModica expected later this month.
Town Council President Mike Kinch, overseeing the council’s process of making the selection, had planned to interview candidates and hold a vote on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but decided to just do interviews after reading the charter stating that all members must vote on a new member, not just a majority of those present.
Councilor Jim Metivier, who was unable to attend this week’s meeting, will be back for a vote on the replacement selection on Jan. 19.
The charter also calls for a paper ballot, said Kinch, and he’s hoping the process will be as “un-messy as possible” as they fill this important post.
“It could be a few rounds, but we’ll see,” he said, laughing.
Kinch said he worked with school officials to obtain five questions that each of the applicants was to be asked this week. The questions, which were pretty standard, were sent to applicants in advance so they could prepare answers, he told The Breeze.
The council would be considering 19 candidates if Michael Boday and former State Rep. Jim McLaughlin hadn’t withdrawn their names from consideration.
The vacant School Committee seat, left empty after DiModica’s resignation due to health issues, is drawing far more interest than such a seat would attract in a typical election against an incumbent, with applicants seemingly drawn by the lack of having to run a political campaign.
Here are the candidates:
• Corey Blais, a Crestwood Court resident and an Attleboro firefighter and paramedic and Cumberland PTO member who serves as a public information officer and liaison between the Fire Department and schools. Blais and his family moved to Cumberland in 2019. He says being a public servant and supervisor will make him an asset to Cumberland.
• Armen Casparian, a Teal Lane resident and an adjunct professor at the Community College of Rhode Island and chemical and engineering consultant in private practice since 1987. He highlights his many honors, activities, and professional memberships as qualifications for the job.
• Noel Chambers, a Marywood Lane resident who purchased his home with his wife in 2017 and works as director of energy efficiency and electrification with Energy New England. Chambers says he is looking for ways to give back to the town, and feels this would be a good opportunity to do so.
• Heather Chea, a Dexter Street resident and Cumberland High School graduate who’s worked as legal education coordinator with the Rhode Island Bar Association since August. She previously worked as administrative assistant there from 2017 to this year, and highlights her experience effectively communicating with professionals at all levels, among others.
• Daniel Cohen, a Buckboard Drive resident since 2018 and director of sales for online marketplace ezCater. Cohen is a parent of an elementary school student and has family members who work as teachers. He says he wants to use his skills in leadership to ensure that local children receive the strongest education possible so they have the foundation to enter the world and contribute with positive intent.
• Tracey Cook, a 51 Paine Road resident and Cumberland resident for the past 22 years who works as a social studies teacher at Lincoln High School and previously worked as marketing director at Hasbro. She highlights her strong communication skills and experience as an educator in helping her deal with the challenges of today.
• Charlotte Doherty, a resident of 771 Nate Whipple Highway and former kindergarten and special education teacher in Cumberland who has worked since February of 2020 as a self-employed division manager representing Primerica and PFS Investments. She says her master’s degree in educational leadership and experience in finance would suit her well in the position.
• Alexandria Evers, a 2017 Cumberland High School graduate, 2021 University of Rhode Island graduate, and Parks and Recreation Commission member who owns a social media management business. She says her heart has always been about the betterment of education, and she has experience as an active voice for the community as a high schooler and with transferable experiences from her time in college.
• Peter Fiore, resident of Burnt Swamp Road who worked for many years in various roles and highlights his experience in facilitating teams in product design, operations strategy, automated manufacturing systems, and new product launch execution.
• Jim Higgins, resident of Brayton Court and former Town Council president and School Committee member who works as attorney for the legislative council of the Rhode Island General Assembly. He highlights his experience in municipal government as an asset in the role.
• Tim Iwuc, lifelong Cumberland resident who lives on Little Pond County Road and works as release engineer at Computershare. A father of two former students in the local school system, he is pledging to restore stability and accountability to the district.
• Clare Jabour Sidman, a town resident since 1988, currently living on West Valley Drive, and a practicing attorney since 1987. She was previously a special education teacher and high school resource teacher in Medway, Mass, highlighting her experiences in evaluating schools and planning services.
• Caleb Jacobson, Oak Hill Drive resident and parent of two school-age children who’s worked as capacity and production planning manager at Senior Metal Bellows. Jacobson says he and his wife chose to live in Cumberland when he left the Air Force in 2018. He says he is passionate about serving the community and is skilled in program management.
• Lisa O’Connell, a 25-year human resources professional, the last three with the city of Pawtucket. She says she finds satisfaction in energetically confronting tough challenges, and says planning education for town youth is not something she takes lightly.
• Rachel Stuen, a resident of Will Croft Street and parent of a local student who says she is heavily invested in supporting local schools to provide quality education. She is a substitute teacher in town schools, and previously worked as education manager for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
• Amy Vogel, of Wampum Trail and CEO and vice president at Dr. Day Care and Kids Klub who says she has a vested interest in the school system with a daughter here in Cumberland and a professional dedication and expertise in caring for children. She is a former high school math teacher and current co-president of the Cumberland Lincoln Rotary.
• And Paul Young Jr., a fourth-generation resident with a son in the district. The former Eagle Scout works as senior manager of software engineering with Dell Technologies, and says he is familiar through his job in the difficulty of choosing the right investments when the future is uncertain.
