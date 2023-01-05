CUMBERLAND – A total of 17 applicants for the open Cumberland School Committee seat were set to be interviewed this week, with a decision on who will replace departed member Paul DiModica expected later this month.

Town Council President Mike Kinch, overseeing the council’s process of making the selection, had planned to interview candidates and hold a vote on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but decided to just do interviews after reading the charter stating that all members must vote on a new member, not just a majority of those present.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.