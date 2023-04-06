Cumberland High School brings unity within the student body, especially when it comes to the Pennies For Patients drive.
Throughout the high school’s halls, students joined together to show never-ending support in a series of spirit days, from “Tacky Tourist Day” to “Jersey Day.” Students joined in to raise money in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
As a student myself at Cumberland High School, it was truly remarkable to see students band together to raise money for this organization; the spirit of competition for which class could raise the most money seemed infectious, and the support from not only the students but the teachers was incredible.
Whether we were raising money so our teacher Mr. Casavant would sing to various different classes, or Ms. Rowe was giving out candy for each donation, it seemed that anyone who entered our halls wanted to be a part of a great fundraiser to help so many. Throughout these two weeks, students truly embraced what it means to be a Clipper.
The support did not end there, as on March 22, Clippers held a Pennies For Patients volleyball tournament, a classic game in which teams of students and teachers played not only to win, but to aid in the battle against cancer. Students did not fail to bring their spirit for one another, cheering on their friends as each point was scored and as more money was put toward this fundraiser. In the end, it was the Clippers baseball team that secured the final win of the tournament and brought the night to a close.
Lastly, it appears that it wasn’t just the Cumberland Clippers who showed up for this amazing cause, but our whole community. On March 14, the turnout at Angelo’s Palace Pizza was incredible, where 20 percent of all proceeds were donated in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On behalf of the student body at Cumberland High School, the communal support over the past month has been extraordinary, one where you can’t help but smile at our determination to bring with us a better tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.