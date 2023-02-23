CUMBERLAND – Formation of a charter review commission in Cumberland will wait at least a few more days as officials sort out timing on when its recommendations might go to voters.
Council President Mike Kinch officially proposed the idea at the Feb. 15 council meeting, saying the primary impetus for it was his thinking that a provision should be added giving voters the authority to decide the next appointment to a School Committee vacancy.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said it seems to her that there are mostly modest changes to be made to the charter, and if that’s the case, the committee could in theory be formed and have recommendations done in time for a special election to coincide with a new special school bond referendum this fall. Otherwise, she said, it might be too far in advance to establish such a committee to get items on the ballot for 2024.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said the council can give the committee as much time as it wants, and it would be fine to wait a few months on appointments if a timeline of next year is OK with everyone.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said it’s unknown at this time if the schools will be able to get an extension of time to hold a vote on a new B.F. Norton Elementary School and other upgrades, with current projections penalizing the schools to the tune of $10 million if the vote doesn’t happen this fall.
Councilor Jim Metivier said charter changes are too important in his mind to have only a limited segment of the population vote on them in a special election. Councilor Bob Shaw, likewise, said he would rather vote to give the commission extra time to do its work, saying he doesn’t see any issue with giving the commission extra lead time to act at its leisure if a vote isn’t held until next year.
Kinch said he agreed that the more people who vote on changes to the town’s governing document, the better.
The council ultimately voted to table formation of the commission, and Kinch said he hopes it will pass on March 1.
