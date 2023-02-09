CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Department has the chance to address multiple issues at once by pursuing a full replacement B.F. Norton Elementary School on Broad Street rather than renovations there as originally planned, officials said Tuesday.
The School Committee discussed a potential new school bond allowing the district to build a new larger school and address a number of other facility needs through some $59 million in new borrowing, which would need voter approval in a special election later this year.
The town is still authorized to borrow another $4 million under an original $83 million school improvement bond after learning that this last amount is now reimbursable at 64 percent if they do their homework and submit applications, said Supt. Phil Thornton. The funds are needed to finish jobs already started at Ashton and Garvin Elementary Schools.
The conversation over the past few months has revolved around enrollment, Thornton said, which is trending upward from 4,644 students today to more than 5,000 students in a few years. The growth is exciting, he said, but also needs to be planned for, and the district can’t get to a point of finishing all of its construction and having a capacity issue.
With a more limited footprint at B.F. Norton, they began talking about the possibility of going out for another bond to build a new school, estimated at $50 million, plus some other unfinished business, including a new high school roof, new security vestibules in the middle schools, playgrounds at Garvin, Ashton, and Cumberland Hill Schools.
Luis Torrado, of Torrado Architects, said he began reviewing dismissal times at B.F. Norton at the staff’s request and found, despite their “military precision” and very impressive efforts, a very difficult situation. After checking with the state, he learned that the slope there wasn’t ADA accessible, and when looking into some design changes for renovations, found a number of compromises within the building that aren’t ideal.
Looking at enrollment projections, said Torrado, it began to dawn on them that they could address the physical limitations and enrollment crunch by turning it into a four-track school instead of a two-track one, he said, almost doubling its size.
New designs help alleviate the current difficult traffic situation here, said Torrado and School Committee member Mark Fiorillo.
The schools would be able to take the $50 million for a new school and $16 million in other estimated upgrades and take off $8.3 million previously budgeted for renovations to B.F. Norton from that total, officials learned Tuesday. The new bond amount would be $59 million, with $22 million of that covered by local taxpayers after state reimbursements.
Mayor Jeff Mutter described how bonding could impact the town, saying there are a number of options. He said the debt payments could potentially replace borrowing that falls off, but the town will also have other infrastructure needs. The town could also potentially go above the state’s maximum 4 percent levy increase for new debt, he said.
Fiorillo said school officials live here and they’re not trying to create a large new tax increase that they would also have to pay for as well.
The new borrowing would be a big ask of taxpayers, said officials, and they would make sure residents were fully informed on all aspects of these plans as a potential bond question materializes.
Council President Mike Kinch mentioned holding off until an actual election year in 2024, but Torrado representatives recommended against that, confirming that the town would lose out on about $10 million of the $50 million by doing so as well as possible additional money from bonus points.
The committee agreed to move forward with the stage one “necessity of construction” application for district-wide improvements and a new B.F. Norton, a first step that makes no commitments.
