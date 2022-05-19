CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee, in a move to temporarily maintain budget neutrality to avoid adding buses during school construction, has approved revised start times at elementary schools.
The school board voted 4-2 last Thursday, May 12, to change the start times as they prepare to move students at Garvin Elementary School to the Cumberland High School Transitional Building as construction work commences on that school as part of the district’s continued improvement project.
The vote came with a protest from members Mark Fiorillo and Keri Smith, who cast votes against as they cited their concerns for working families at both Garvin and B.F. Norton Elementary School as their start times are moved by 45 minutes.
Start times as approved are as follows:
• Ashton Elementary School goes from 9 to 8:30 a.m.
• B.F. Norton Elementary goes from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
• Community School goes from 9 to 8:30 a.m.
• Cumberland Hill goes from 9 to 9:15 a.m.
• Garvin goes from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Times in the upper grades stay the same, said Supt. Phil Thornton, who added that the committee will have to have this same conversation next year as other schools are shifted and there’s “a new guest in the Trans.”
These changes were based on the best thinking from bus company Durham School Services in not having to increase costs for transportation, said Thornton.
Fiorillo then asked for a cost estimate on what it would take to add buses so B.F. Norton and Garvin families aren’t stuck with a 45-minute change. Thornton said the cost of each bus is about $85,000. With budget discussions coming up, the district may likely be looking at reducing several buses to save money.
“We’re trying to go the other direction,” he said.
Fiorillo said he understands the fiscal constraints the district is under, but said these longer time changes will cause “real problems for working families” during the year that they’re in place, particularly those at B.F. and Garvin.
Fiorillo said he really wishes there was another way and that officials could figure out their funding issues. Something has to be done, he said, as the district keeps “cutting and cutting,” and this is another example of one of those votes the committee takes “that’s going to hurt families.”
Smith echoed Fiorillo, saying not only will Garvin students now have a 45-minute difference on start times, but they’ll have a much longer commute time as they’re driven across town.
The change for both schools “is a difficult swallow,” she said, offering concerns about single-parent households or homes where both parents need to work. Smith said she’s not sure a 45-minute change at B.F. Norton is in the best interest of those students.
