CUMBERLAND – A final $76,697,081 Cumberland school budget will require reductions in school staff, say officials.
Speaking on Tuesday, school board member Denis Collins said the final allocation was roughly $1.4 million short of the district’s desired total. He said the district was “trying to do the best we can with what we have, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
“Our original budget was $1.4 million higher than this, and we had all these things accounted for,” Collins said. “The town gives us our budget and they have financial constraints, we get that, and we have to now whittle this down before the end of the month.”
After roughly an hour of discussion during a meeting on June 23, committee members passed the 2023 budget in a 5-2 vote, with members Paul DiModica and Keri Smith voting no. Supt. Philip Thornton and District Business Manager Alex Prignano presented the final figure after balancing the budget based on the council’s allocation.
Prignano said the school district originally submitted a $77,405,052 budget request to the town, which it did not receive. While they requested a town appropriation of $1,882,000 Prignano said “we ended up with $1,353,000 – a reduction of $529,256.”
State aid, Prignano said, includes roughly $748,000, which was excluded from the district last year due to an error. It also includes $519,000 as a result of growth in student population, and Prignano said the district is now expected to get another $550,000 on top of this. This will bring the total state aid for fiscal year 2023 to approximately $22,263,000.
The school budget amendments also included changes to a busing contract to save roughly $100,000. While the district may reduce the number of buses they use, Prignano said, there are still fixed costs the schools may have to pay back.
“We’ve just put that number at $100,000 for a discussion point, I don’t know what that number would actually come out to, hopefully it would come out a little bit better, but I wanted to caution on the side of being conservative,” Prignano told the committee.
Smith said she voted against the budget in the fiscal subcommittee meeting and in the full committee meeting because she did not agree with the reduction to the busing contract. She said the district provides after-school transportation for many after-school programs and special needs students. Smith argued that it was too close to the coming school year to make these changes, and wanted more time to allow families who rely on transportation to plan accordingly.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman referred to conversations at the committee’s previous meetings, where they weighed the possibility of reducing positions at McCourt Middle School as a result of budget limitations. Collins said the cuts were “a bitter pill to swallow,” but they must make choices now that consider budget projections over future years.
“When we have to consider adding positions or anything like that, it’s how that’s going to impact us not just next year but three years down the road,” Collins said “... Every year we’re in a deeper hole, and if we don’t begin addressing that now the cuts we have to address next year, two years, three years down the road, are going to be drastic.”
Thornton previously proposed that the district reduce five positions at McCourt to net roughly $300,000, and this would result in larger class sizes similar to those at North Cumberland Middle School. School Committee member Keri Smith last week expressed concern with the impact on student learning from increased class sizes with these staff cuts. While she understood the need to save money now, she said the district would need to find a way to bring staff back in coming years because “we cannot sustain classroom sizes of 27 students.”
Before a vote on the final budget was called, DiModica moved to cut the line item for Blackstone Valley Prep and to “put that money back in the Cumberland School District and let RIDE (Rhode Island Department of Education) pay the bill for BVP.” Ultimately, his motion failed without being seconded, and a $3.7 million allocation for the charter school remained in the budget.
Members have previously expressed grievances with the millions paid to BVP each year. School Committee member Kerry Feather said the district “wouldn’t have any budget issues if we had that $3.7 million.” Thornton said the district appeared to be “leveling out” regarding student draw to the charter school. Collins and DiModica last week stated that Cumberland students were in fact outperforming BVP in Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System testing.
Assistant Supt. Antonio DiManna said he came into his position in November of 2014, and BVP was outperforming Cumberland at the time. But from that following year on, he said, Cumberland schools have outperformed the charter school both in ELA and math scores. Collins said this data point is valuable for any parents considering whether to send their students to the public school system or to the charter schools.
