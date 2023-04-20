CUMBERLAND – With 200 miles of town-owned roadways and 30 miles of state-owned roads, this town can’t feasibly have sidewalks everywhere, but strategic pedestrian amenities can have wide benefits for residents and business owners, says a new report.
A newly completed sidewalk study done by Pare Corp. notes the known lack of pedestrian-friendly accommodations and connections in Cumberland.
The consultant is recommending improvements to existing sidewalks in poor condition, addition of sidewalks near schools to promote walking and bicycling, and additional sidewalks to provide safe routes and better connectivity to key destinations.
Among the high-priority sections recommended for improved or new sidewalks are Diamond Hill Road from the Monastery to the post office and from Nate Whipple Highway to Bentley Field, Bear Hill Road, Marshall Avenue, Scott Road, Dexter Street, Highland Avenue, and Quaker Road and a portion of Arnold Mills Road.
Roads suggested by residents for sidewalks but not recommended by the report for changes right now include Abbott Run Valley Road, Hillside Road, and Diamond Hill Road from Bentley Field to Diamond Hill Park and beyond.
In the case of Hillside, adding sidewalks would change the character of the neighborhood, including relocation of stone walls, while narrow Abbott Run Valley Road is recommended for future sidewalks, but not at this time.
“The areas identified to add sidewalks are focused on the need to improve safety and/or are based on the need to connect destination areas, including schools, parks and/or businesses,” it states. “The improvements or addition of sidewalks in areas within the town will help contribute to the overall safety, health, economic viability, and quality of life to the residents in the community while also providing more opportunities for non-motorized transportation.”
Of first priority is repairing existing sidewalks that are substandard either due to their condition or lack of accessibility, states the report.
Mayor Jeff Mutter, who was set to present the study to the Town Council this week, says funding is still to be determined and this is a first step in a lengthy process. He said treating sidewalks as a utility appears to be a must if the town is to be able to afford installing, maintaining, and clearing sidewalks.
“I don’t see how you sustain without that,” he said, and this study gets the ball rolling. “I think that is the most effective and fair way to fund that program.”
The study identifies the situation and lists priorities, he said, “and now it’s up to us to make it happen.”
There is a combination of ways to tackle Cumberland’s lack of sidewalks, he said, likely with a general obligation bond for the whole town to get the program off the ground.
Spreading out the costs to everyone for the public benefit sidewalks would bring would likely be the less controversial route, said the mayor, but make no mistake, no matter how the town ends up proceeding, these fees are not intended to hurt people, and would be nowhere near the amount of a sewer fee.
Speaking of sewers, noted Mutter, the last sewer bond in Cumberland was in 1996, and he’s quite sure there are some people who would like to be connected to the sewer system who aren’t.
Some projects are simply more beneficial to the town as a whole, he said, and an obvious one would be the sidewalks connecting the Chapel Four Corners area with the sidewalks just beyond the Monastery. Adding further connection to the network here, as recommended in the report, would be sidewalks on Bear Hill Road, a road perhaps frequently discussed for such investments.
There are many challenges associated with connecting the densely populated neighborhoods off Bear Hill with Chapel Four Corners, states the report, including roadway grades, wetlands, roadside grades, existing walls, utilities, narrowing of the road at an existing culvert, existing fences, and vegetation clearing. There are some very wide sections that could be narrowed to accommodate sidewalks, it states.
The report shows that the greatest volume of existing sidewalks combined with recommended new sidewalks is in the southern end of town, with north Cumberland seeing the smallest level of reconstruction and new construction.
Pare representatives are recommending one option of a similar system to what was implemented in Ithaca, New York, with sidewalk needs divided up between the five council districts and investments potentially made through sidewalk betterment fees similar to a utility.
If betterment fees are implemented, the experts are recommending, based on Cumberland being much more sizable than Ithaca, that they be distributed town-wide and not just to particular areas.
The report recommends a multi-part approach, including possible use of American Rescue Plan Act funding, general obligation bonds, or district improvement financing, a tool allowing the town to capture incremental tax revenues from new investment.
Right-of-way issues were not sorted out as part of the study process, and if land takings are necessary, limits will be addressed in the design phase.
District 1, covering southwest Cumberland and containing Ann & Hope, has 17.9 miles of existing roadway, three miles of those in poor condition, 4.5 miles in fair condition, and 10.5 miles in excellent condition. There are 23,120 feet of sidewalk recommended for reconstruction, and 4,500 feet of new construction.
District 2, covering west central Cumberland and containing the Monastery and Cumberland High School, has about 13.3 miles of existing sidewalk, less than a mile of which is in poor condition, 11.1 miles in fair condition, and 1.6 miles in excellent condition. There are 2,725 feet for reconstruction, 21,000 square feet for new construction.
District 3, covering the east central part of town and containing Dave’s Market and McCourt Middle School, has 2.8 miles of existing sidewalk, 1.1 miles of which is in poor condition, .7 miles in fair condition, and one mile in excellent condition. There are 3,435 feet for reconstruction, 6,845 feet for new construction.
District 4, the northeast section hosting Diamond Hill Park, Community School and the reservoir, has 3.5 miles of sidewalk, .9 miles in fair condition, 2.6 miles in excellent condition, and none in poor shape. No reconstruction is planned here, but 1,490 feet of new sidewalks are recommended.
District 5, in the northwest and containing North Cumberland Middle School and Highland Corporate Park, has 7.8 miles of sidewalk, .2 miles in poor condition, 7 miles in fair condition, and .6 miles in excellent shape. A total of 510 feet are tabbed for reconstruction, and 470 feet for new construction.
That’s a total of 29,790 feet of reconstruction, and 87,130 feet of new construction in town.
According to the study report, an important component of data collection was public outreach, with a meeting held last June and plans posted for comments online.
Resident Tony Fascitelli, who for years has been advocating for sidewalks on the Diamond Hill Park end of Diamond Hill Road, expressed disappointment this week that his family’s area is not recommended for sidewalks. He said he was not made aware of any opportunity to offer feedback on the plans.
A key aspect of the report is that town officials should advocate with the state on certain projects, particularly including new Mendon Road sidewalks in their plan for reconstruction of that state road and for new sidewalks as part of the plan for Angell Road as a key and wide connection between Mendon and Diamond Hill.
The report is also heavy on mentions of expanding walking access to local schools, including interviews with principals about the challenges they face.
Ongoing sidewalk additions on Broad Street, plus repairs and additions of other nearby sidewalks, could create a nice walking network in Valley Falls, finds the report.
Scott Road, Pound Road, and Farm Drive are all recommended for sidewalks, among others.
