CUMBERLAND – Student-athletes in Cumberland will face stiffer penalties for violations of the district’s policy on drugs and alcohol under changes being made by the School Committee.
One of the big changes is the penalty for using nicotine, said Mark Fiorillo, head of the school board’s policy subcommittee, with a second offense now resulting in removal from a team.
A violation of the policy on drugs and alcohol within the Cumberland Student-Athlete and Parent Handbook before brought an automatic minimum 30-day suspension for a first offense, with the administration deciding on the length. A second offense meant an indefinite suspension pending a meeting with the principal and athletic director, with a reinstatement hearing needed before further participation.
Under the revised policy, athletes receive a 15-day suspension for vapes or nicotine and a 30-day suspension for alcohol, drugs or marijuana, but for all five categories, a second offense now brings an automatic dismissal from the team.
The administration and athletic director may use discretion when it comes to discipline based on past disciplinary record and severity of the offense or offenses, with discipline being anything from 10 days of suspension to dismissal for a number of improper actions, with that list now including possession/distribution or engaging in smoking, vaping, or any other behavior that is illegal for a minor.
Fiorillo said during the Jan. 26 meeting that the intent of the changes is to reinforce how seriously the district takes these issues and to attach specific penalties for students who are representing Cumberland on the athletic stage. He had said previously that student-athletes should be held to a higher standard.
School Committee member Denis Collins said it’s important for students to realize that playing on an athletic team is a privilege, and students need to decide whether they want to be committed to a collective goal of competing and winning at a high level. This sets a clear line that if someone is caught participating in these activities, they’re not going to be part of the team.
