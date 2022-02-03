CUMBERLAND – After experiencing a high number of absences due to COVID-19 a month ago, Cumberland schools are back to pre-pandemic statistics on absences.
Supt. Philip Thorton reported at the Jan. 27 school board meeting that the high-water mark for absences due to COVID-19 was 115 on Jan. 6. The recent high numbers of absences was in the low 60s, he said, a number in line with winter months before the pandemic.
Thornton provided the committee with numbers from years prior to COVID-19 to show the differences in absences. He said that on Nov. 13, 2018, there were 47 absences. On one day in January of 2019, there were 62 absences, and on another, 58.
“The low 60s is like a high normal if you will,” Thornton said. “So our numbers are coming down to a normal high. I would say that’s encouraging.”
This Friday, Feb. 4, Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to update the state on whether he ends or extends the mask mandate or if it will be a local decision, Thornton said.
Committee member Denis Collins said that as he has been watching news around the world, the rates of infection have continued to decline. He said he is remaining optimistic that they will continue to go down and hopes to see students and staff have a choice on whether they want to wear a mask or not in the coming months.
“I said it once and I’ll say it again, masking is not normal,” Collins said. “It has been a preventative measure. eople can debate whether it’s been effective or not, but it’s not normal and we can’t go on masking until the virus is eradicated from the earth because it’s never going to be eradicated. The black plague still pops up occasionally and it’s been 800 years since that surfaced.”
Collins said he realizes wearing masks is important due to the Omicron variant, but that he hopes to start discussing the status of mask mandates in schools at upcoming meetings.
“It’s my hope that before the end of the school year these kids can shed their masks or if parents choose to mask their kids, they can obviously maintain that,” he said. “I just don’t want people forgetting that masking is not a normal thing for anybody.”
Aside from COVID-19 updates, the committee last week authorized administering the 2022 Rhode Island Student Survey. Thornton said the survey asks middle school and high school students questions about their behaviors with substances, social media, and general health.
Chairwoman Karen Freedman said schools give this survey statewide and that Cumberland historically informs parents by email when the survey is going to be taken and that they have the option to opt their child out from taking it.
“It’s a pretty routine item for schools in Rhode Island, and we’ve been doing this for quite a few years now,” Freedman said.
Committee member Keri Smith said many parents each year do not want their child to take the survey because they find it too invasive. She asked Thornton if there is a different way to approach the survey for parents to have a better understanding of what the survey is and its purpose.
“We’re not getting enough information out about it and it’s unfortunate that it’s always an opt-out versus an opt-in,” Smith said. “It seems to me that an opt-in would be better so that we’re taking into consideration the family concerns.”
Thornton said schools can do more to showcase the survey to parents by sending multiple emails rather than a single email, as well as putting information about it on the district website. He said he doesn’t have the ability to change it from being an opt-out to an opt-in.
“Some questions may seem intrusive and that’s why parents have the right to have their children opt out” Thornton said. “It’s a standards survey, a lot of information comes out of that for our students so we can really know what really is on the minds of our middle and high school students.”
Smith said that it would be good if the schools can over-publish on the school website and through email because the committee receives many complaints from parents due to the heavy nature of the questions.
“We’ve just been hearing from so many parents that it is just too much for these families to handle,” Smith said. “I don’t want to see families get frustrated over this.”
Thornton said that he does not have the exact date of when the test is being administered but that it is a 35 minute survey given during one class period.
