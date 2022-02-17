CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Baseball/Softball League recently announced that it will once again be awarding scholarships up to a total of $5,000, with a minimum amount of $500, to graduating high school seniors this year to aid in their pursuit of a post-secondary education.
The selection of the scholarships will be dependent on the quantity and quality of applications received. The applicant must be a graduating senior that has participated as a player or volunteer in the Cumberland Youth Baseball/Softball League for at least one year.
Applications and directions for submitting the applications may be obtained from the guidance offices at Cumberland High School, Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, St. Raphael Academy, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Bishop Feehan High School, Bishop Hendricken High School, and La Salle Academy.
Applications may also be obtained from the CYBSL at the league’s website at www.CYBSL.net and must be completed and sent to the CYSBL Scholarship Committee postmarked no later than April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.