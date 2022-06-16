WOONSOCKET – Fresco Italiano — A Night of the Arts returns to the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 25. The evening will feature an Italian buffet, art exhibits by local artists including some of the rarely seen sketches by Guido Nincheri, live music, tours, and more.
This special event was first presented in November of 2019, a couple of months before the start of the pandemic.
“Fresco Italiano — A Night of the Arts was created to honor the legacy of Guido Nincheri, the artist who painted the frescos within the building, as well as to showcase local artists. It was meant to be an annual fundraising event for the center. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from returning until now”, said Wally Rathbun, chairperson of the center, “we hope to build and grow this event over the years to come.”
The evening will feature artists Nancy Salley Godin, Lorraine Hynes, Kathleen Lavallee, Jason LeClair and artwork by students from Cumberland High School. Pianist, Rev. Ernest Batten will play a couple of sets and the center’s own Dominique Doiron will sing a few selections. Visit the center’s website to learn more about the artists.
An addition to this event will be the awarding of scholarships by the Italian American Society and the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts, which awards scholarships to students at Woonsocket High School and Beacon Charter School.
Fresco Italiano — A Night of the Arts will be held at 5 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at A Cut Above Hair Salon, Bileau’s Flowers, The Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques, Vose True Value Hardware or online at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center website. StAnnArtsandCulturalCenter.org.
