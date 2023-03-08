PAWTUCKET – A massive new accessible playground is coming to Curvin-McCabe Elementary School, a $1.29 million investment in children of all abilities, say school leaders.
“It will be tremendous,” said School Committee member Kim Grant, an advocate for children with disabilities, including her own daughter. “It’s going to be something we can all be proud of.”
The 10,000-square-foot facility will be known as Everyone’s Playground, said Grant.
“We just wanted to identify it,” she said of the name. “It totally defines what the playground is going to be.”
Another 4,000 square feet, bringing the total to 14,000 square feet, will help in the goal of making sure the surrounding area looks complete and looks good as well, she said, maintaining the outdoor recess area.
Community Development Block Grant funds will cover $200,000 of the project, while the remainder will be paid for by the School Department.
“We’ve really done this right,” said Grant.
Teachers at the school came to the school board last spring saying that they’d qualified for the grant, she said, and officials immediately believed that they could do more with this project. This is a school in a very diverse community, she said, with nearby highway access and “extremely large square footage,” potentially making it a regional attraction for families of children with all abilities.
“We were really able to make something fantastic,” she told The Breeze. “Where it’s located, it’s going to be something that hopefully might attract people from out of town.”
School playgrounds in Pawtucket are never locked, said Grant, so members of the public generally use them when school isn’t in session.
Grant said school officials and staff visited a number of other accessible playgrounds, including the new Encompass Park in North Providence, which, when it was opened recently at a price tag of more than $500,000, was widely considered to be the area’s gold standard on accessible play spaces.
“The committee really feels this is something that’s needed,” said Grant.
Though Encompass Park was locked at the time, she said, she recognized many of the play items that are familiar to a mom of a child with special needs.
“The scale of ours is a lot bigger than the one in North Providence, but it’s definitely on the same type of idea of bringing kids together of every ability,” she said.
That model of bringing people together around kindness and helping each other is long overdue for the Pawtucket district and state as a whole, she added.
She said she hopes going forward as the Rhode Island Department of Education and state give out grants that there will continue to be similar investments in play spaces, perhaps not to this scale, but making sure playgrounds are created for all young people to be able to use them.
“You’re able to play and participate in the same stuff your peers are able to participate in,” she said.
Playground equipment has been ordered, and the school will go out for general contractor proposals within a week or so, said Grant. She said she expects the playground to be substantially complete by the beginning or middle of August, and everything finalized by Labor Day weekend. Construction is expected to start at the end of the school year.
Once known as Cottage Street School, Curvin-McCabe, like other schools in the district, has undergone a number of upgrades in recent years. All schools, even if not being completely rebuilt, are being touched in some way, noted Grant, including health and safety upgrades. She recalls how it was one of the first schools built with modern air conditioning, and how her husband was at Cottage Street for its last year before moving on to Jenks Junior High School for its first year.
