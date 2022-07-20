PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket and the Office of Mayor Donald Grebien have received a charitable, $1 million donation to establish an ongoing scholarship program for Pawtucket students.
Madeleine Mondor, wife of the late Bernard Georges “Ben” Mondor, former owner of the Pawtucket PawSox, donated the principal investment of $1 million to be used for post-secondary scholarships to high school students who reside in Pawtucket.
“This is something we can’t thank Madeleine enough for,” Grebien said in a press statement Friday, July 15. “The Mondors have had a lasting impact on our community and have always been involved in charitable work...”
The scholarship fund will not only help students achieve their academic goals beyond high school, Grebien said, “it will ensure the lasting legacy of Ben and the PawSox.”
Ben Mondor was involved in the textile business during the 1950s through the 1970s and purchased the Pawtucket Red Sox in 1977. McCoy Stadium was renovated under his ownership and saw hundreds of thousands of visitors pass through its gates each year.
“Together we created a memorable experience for thousands of children and families who attended the PawSox games,” Madeleine Mondor said in a statement.
After hearing about the possible creation of a combined high school campus on the site of the current McCoy Stadium, Mondor said she saw an opportunity to provide a fund for Pawtucket students that will outlive the PawSox and McCoy Stadium
“Ben would be very excited to know that the McCoy site will soon hear and enjoy the voices of children and young adults once again and for years to come,” she said.
The Pawtucket School Bond Referendum to fund a combined high school campus constructed at the McCoy site has been approved by the General Assembly and will appear on the ballot this November for approval by the voters of Pawtucket.
“We know we need to bring new life back into the site and I want to thank Madeleine for her support of the initiative of a new combined high school campus as well as her charitable donation,” Grebien said.
The fund for the Mondor Scholarship will be executed by the city of Pawtucket starting the next school year.
