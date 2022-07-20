NORTH PROVIDENCE – Officials will hold a forum next week to discuss the all-important finances surrounding an ambitious school upgrade plan.

Costs for replacing three schools and adding central administration offices behind North Providence High School are estimated at some $100 million, but there are still plenty of questions needing to be answered on specifics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.