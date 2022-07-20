NORTH PROVIDENCE – Officials will hold a forum next week to discuss the all-important finances surrounding an ambitious school upgrade plan.
Costs for replacing three schools and adding central administration offices behind North Providence High School are estimated at some $100 million, but there are still plenty of questions needing to be answered on specifics.
The Town Council is set to meet next Tuesday, July 26, to learn from bond counsel Steve Maceroni about specifics on numbers related to borrowing, including how much would be needed and how it will be paid back.
The meeting had been scheduled for this week, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, but the numbers weren’t finalized as of yet with Finance Director Maria Vallee, who was on vacation.
The $100 million plan has crystallized this summer as town officials have highlighted the substantial reimbursements that would come back to the town from the state. At one point, school leaders were discussing a $25 million tab for all four projects combined, but full school replacements are now on the table. Additional high school athletic facility upgrades are also expected, as are visual enhancements and HVAC investments.
With the new central administration offices, the current School Department at 2240 Mineral Spring Ave. would be demolished and converted into a parking area for Centredale.
The administrative offices would be moved to North Providence High School, where an addition would be constructed behind it. The plan also calls for enhancements at the NPHS sports complex, with restrooms, concessions and athletic storage below the school offices.
As previously reported, plans call for 45,000-square-foot buildings to replace Whelan and Centredale Elementary, and a 54,000-square-foot school to replace Greystone Elementary.
The entire plan is estimated to cost the state about $80 million, at about 80-percent reimbursement if all incentives are met, with the town paying about $20 million, at 20 percent.
Officials are planning to roll out a community engagement initiative on the project this fall.
Paired with the two new schools that have already been built, the other new schools and additions and upgrades would give the district completely modernized facilities across the board, say school and town leaders.
