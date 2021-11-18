WOONSOCKET – Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School will hold an open house on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment only.
Families interested in enrolling their child for the 2022-2023 school year in the Pre-K 3-year-old program through Grade 8 are welcome to tour the facility with the admin team and learn about all the school has to offer. Application and informational packets will be provided.
Call the administrative office at 401-762-1095 for more information and to schedule an appointment.
