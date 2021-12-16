With the holiday season in full swing, Cumberland High School is filled with love and cheer.
The CHS Student Government thanks the Cumberland community endlessly for their assistance with the Fill-A-Truck food drive. With your generous donations, we were able to provide more food than last year, giving more families an extra special Thanksgiving.
Student Government is now working hard on their Adopt-A-Family project. Adopt-A-Family is an organization that donates presents to families in need, providing some holiday magic to those who need a little extra help. CHS loves partaking in this annual tradition; simply picturing the cheer your gifts will bring is reward enough.
To celebrate their hard work and dedication to aiding their community, Student Government will be having a well earned holiday party. Students will split into teams and participate in a scavenger hunt, completing various tasks to earn points. Afterward, they will return to the school to enjoy some holiday treats and wrap their presents for Adopt-A-Family. Again, thank you for your support Cumberland, we could not do it without you.
This past week, students have taken the time to show their appreciation to our amazing administration at Cumberland High School. Student Government, to the best of our artistic abilities, made posters thanking the administration for all of their hard work. They are the glue for our school, keeping students and teachers together, creating an inclusive environment. Last Tuesday, we thanked admin by bringing them Dunkin’ coffee and donuts in the morning, and we hope that this gesture truly shows how grateful we are for them. Thank you, CHS administration.
Cumberland High School thanks the Cumberland community for all of your support and wishes everyone happy holidays.
