CUMBERLAND – Cumberland resident Jack Kanakry says he’s always loved both peanut butter and the mission of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, so why not mix the two?
Kanakry, a junior at Bishop Feehan High School and a Life Scout in Troop 12 Berkeley Ashton, is working toward his Eagle rank, running a drive to collect peanut butter for the food pantry at 1 Angell Road.
The son of John and Susan, the lifelong Scout told The Breeze his drive is meant to coincide with the time of the year, summer, when students lose access to school lunches and when there are fewer food drives than around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Most young people love peanut butter, he said, and it has a long shelf life and is a healthy source of protein, making it the perfect item to play the sole role in his project.
“Many families rely on reduced school lunches for their children, so the timing of my peanut butter drive will add a much needed and desirable food to their stock before schools let out for summer vacation,” he said.
Kanakry has organized three collection sites:
• At Depault Hardware, 2000 Mendon Road;
• At St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road;
• And St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road.
Kanakry and his fellow volunteers are distributing fliers all over town, including in neighborhoods, in advance of a March 18, when they’ll pick it all up, box it up, and deliver it to the food pantry. Scoutmaster Michael Kenyon is advising on the project.
Kanakry said his troop has always been very supportive, and he loves the chances he gets to work with all different types of people. He said he wants to major in mechanical engineering, and wants to make sure he stays involved in scouting to help other young people learn valuable life skills.
Kanakry is asking his family, friends and fellow troop members to help support his project. Checks should be made payable to Troop 12, 31 Boardman Ave., Cumberland, RI 02864, with “Peanut Butter” on the memo line. Donate on Venmo @TroopTwelve-CumberlandRI.
