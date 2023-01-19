Mercy Woods
An adventure through Mercy Woods in Cumberland will bring visitors upon interesting sights such as this one.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Land Trust invites parents and elementary and middle school students to visit the Mercy Woods Preserve to engage in a series of nature activities.

Land Trust Vice President Mike Boday said they’ve been gearing up for some time in an effort to get more young people off their technology devices and out enjoying nature, including previously developing curriculum for teachers on Cumberland’s beaver population, and this year on owls.

