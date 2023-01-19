CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Land Trust invites parents and elementary and middle school students to visit the Mercy Woods Preserve to engage in a series of nature activities.
Land Trust Vice President Mike Boday said they’ve been gearing up for some time in an effort to get more young people off their technology devices and out enjoying nature, including previously developing curriculum for teachers on Cumberland’s beaver population, and this year on owls.
The Land Trust is also working with local high school students to engage on addressing the newly discovered problem of the Emerald Ash Borer being discovered at Mercy Woods, where students are encouraged to complete community service by identifying issues caused by the pests and tie strings around the trees so they can be addressed. Spraying is not an option, said Boday, and the trees must be removed.
In a memo to the Town Council this week, the Land Trust said that Emerald Ash Borer populations are impacting roadside trees and single tree stands within open areas such as meadows at the 243-acre Mercy Woods, a previously acquired property located in the northeast corner of town, creating potential public safety hazards in the short-term and the need to address the problem promptly.
Boday presented the Land Trust’s efforts to better engage with schools during the Jan. 12 Cumberland School Committee meeting, saying they’re increasing efforts to get more people out and enjoying the nature around them and to learn while they’re doing it.
Boday later told The Breeze that he believes every school should be affiliated with some type of nature group, as the benefits to children are significant.
For their adventure playground concept at Mercy Woods, he said school officials have been given a list of 19 activities for children to do, and that list will also be made available on the Land Trust’s website. Activities include bug hunts, leaf pictures, wildlife observation, and inventing a sport, among others.
“Public open spaces are great places to experience and explore nature,” states the Land Trust. “You can nurture both appreciation of our natural world and an interest in science by encouraging children to play outdoors.”
While on the Mercy Woods property visitors are encouraged to be responsible nature observers and to avoid disturbing animals and plants by only using materials found on the ground in their outdoor play.
Adventure playgrounds are about “adventuring, discovering, exploring, hiding, seeking, spying, wandering, getting lost, getting found, asking questions, being asked questions, finding answers, listening to stories, creating stories, telling stories, acting out stories, keeping a diary, singing, laughing, whistling, clapping, stomping, shouting, moving/pushing things, touching things, seeking little critters, seeing animals close up, getting dirty, pretending, imagining, imitating, acting, being animals detecting clues, and seeking adventure,” states a Land Trust synopsis from “Coyote’s Guide.”
Boday said it’s all about getting children out from behind their screens. They don’t have to buy anything, he said, yet they get to embrace the beautiful world around them in Cumberland while also getting needed exercise.
Boday told the school board that the effort to better engage young people with being stewards of the Land Trust properties started a few years ago, growing into development of curricula meeting national standards.
Committee member Kerry Feather said her son participated in the Land Trust’s outdoor classrooms, and she’s planning to have her daughter do so as well. She said they’ve been “absolutely wonderful,” and she encourages all students to be part of them.
