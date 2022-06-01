PAWTUCKET – Being friends throughout their time at Tolman high School, Isabella Lapriore, valedictorian, and Gina Carpenter, salutatorian, had similar grade point averages but they were never quite sure who would eventually come out on top.
“As a freshman I was number four in my class,” Lapriore, 18, said. “In my sophomore and junior years I was number one. This year with my work load I did not expect to hold that title.”
Lapriore added that throughout high school, Carpenter as well as the third place student were always tenths of points away from each other with their GPAs.
“It was like a gamble, who would be 1, 2, and 3,” she said.
Lapriore, daughter of Mark Lapriore and Elaine Beebe, finished with a 4.29 GPA. She spent four years on the Tolman Mathletes as well as being on the executive board of Tolman’s Gay Straight Alliance. She competed in outdoor track her freshman year.
As a junior she was inducted into the National Honor Society and this year became a part of the Rhode Island Honor Society. She also has a part-time job.
She never focused on getting the highest grades, she said, but just tried to do the best she could before finding out she was the Class of 2022’s top student about a month ago.
As for balancing everything, she said, “I think that being involved in a lot of things helped and motivated me to get all of my work done. I never took the time I had for granted.”
After crossing the stage to receive her diploma on June 9, Lapriore will attend Boston University to study journalism. She is not sure what kind of journalism yet but would like to work for some sort of online media source. Her interest in journalism was piqued by her mom.
“My mom was a journalist right out of college,” she said. “I love to write. I want to use my passion for writing and be involved in the community.”
While she will pursue her love of writing, her favorite class in high school was forensics. As for favorite teachers, Lapriore listed Mr. Raymond, Ms. Connor, Mr. Sousa and Mr. Reynolds.
Carpenter, 18, daughter of Renee Lambert, has a weighted GPA of 4.236 and is this year’s salutatorian.
While Lapriore did one year of sports, Carpenter has been involved in multiple sports throughout her high school career.
“During the school year I participate in girl’s tennis, indoor track and softball,” Carpenter said. “I am a captain for tennis and softball. In the summer, I play baseball for the Pawtucket Slaterettes.”
Besides sports, Carpenter has been involved in volunteering with the Seekonk Fire Museum all four years of high school and she participated in the Mathletes during her sophomore year before the COVID shutdown.
“I have accomplished achievements such as National and Rhode Island Honors Society, Honor Roll, Pawtucket’s Key Spirit Award, and All-Division awards in my athletics,” she said.
Like Lapriore, Carpenter will be attending Boston University but she will be majoring in mechanical engineering.
“When I get out of college my plan is hopefully to work in the field of robotics,” Carpenter said. “I’m not particularly sure if I would rather be on the building side or the programming side as of yet.”
While at Tolman, she said her favorite subjects have been math and science. She listed three of her favorite teachers as being Ms. Connor, Mr. Reynolds and Mr. Cardinale.
Being able to juggle everything and continue to get good grades had to do with time management and perseverance, Carpenter said.
“If at first I didn’t succeed, I would try again and again in order to get where I wanted to be,” she said.
Her advice to future graduates is to the hard work and dedication you put into something will result in a better outcome. Lapriore advised to not be afraid to ask for help, from teachers or just in general. She said to use the resources around you.
Both students said that Tolman has shaped them into the people they are today.
“I think as much as a bad rap Tolman gets, it’s a really great community of students,” Lapriore said.
She added that her biggest takeaway from high school was learning to be independent. The more independent one is, she said, the better the accomplishments feel.
“My biggest takeaway from high school is that creating close bonds with fellow classmates and teachers will allow for you to have the most fun during your experience,” Carpenter said. “Without the friendships I made my freshman year I would not be in the position that I am today.”
