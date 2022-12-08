Cumberland High School junior Lucas Webber prepares to cut the ribbon to the outdoor classroom he built for his Eagle Scout project at Joseph McCourt Middle School in Cumberland on Nov. 20. On left is Assistant Principal Pamela Storme and on right, science teacher Jodi Lamagna, who taught Lucas when he attended McCourt. In rear are McCourt faculty.
CUMBERLAND – Local Boy Scout Lucas Webber, the Minerva Avenue resident and local Christmas lights and music aficionado who’s become locally famous for his displays, has completed a new kind of project.
Webber, 16, son of Deborah and Michael Webber, recently completed a new outdoor classroom at his former school, McCourt Middle School on Highland Avenue.
Working with fellow Scouts and volunteers, he created six picnic tables with wheels, placing them in the underutilized school courtyard he remembers well from when it was often overgrown. Two of the tables are ADA accessible.
Webber, of Troop 711 Albion, led by Scoutmaster Jim Cournoyer, said he was motivated by his own middle school experience of feeling like he was stuck inside most of the time on his Chromebook, and wanted to help get other students outside more of the time. He said the only time he recalls ever using the courtyard was for their 8th-grade dance.
He said he asked ahead to determine the need, and the school staff was very grateful about the addition.
The Boy Scouts spent three days on the project, cutting the wood first, then assembling the tables on day two and staining them on day three. Webber raised money to pay for the materials through a car wash and an Uno’s fundraiser.
The tables accommodate about six to eight people each, he said, and teachers will sign up to use them. He said he initially thought about covering the area for shade, but teachers wanted everything out in the open for possible future plantings.
He said it feels very satisfying to complete this key project on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.
