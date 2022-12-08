Lucas Webber starts to cut the ribbon for his outdoor classroom
Cumberland High School junior Lucas Webber prepares to cut the ribbon to the outdoor classroom he built for his Eagle Scout project at Joseph McCourt Middle School in Cumberland on Nov. 20. On left is Assistant Principal Pamela Storme and on right, science teacher Jodi Lamagna, who taught Lucas when he attended McCourt. In rear are McCourt faculty.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

CUMBERLAND – Local Boy Scout Lucas Webber, the Minerva Avenue resident and local Christmas lights and music aficionado who’s become locally famous for his displays, has completed a new kind of project.

Webber, 16, son of Deborah and Michael Webber, recently completed a new outdoor classroom at his former school, McCourt Middle School on Highland Avenue.

