NORTH PROVIDENCE – State leaders on Tuesday were set to highlight North Providence’s ongoing investments in its schools as they came to town to announce a $15 million 21st century technology and equipment fund.
The announcement of the funding for districts to modernize their assets and technology was to be held at the Stephen Olney Elementary School, one of two new schools previously done through a local bond.
“This additional funding will help us continue to address our commitment to providing our students with the most modern building facilities, such as you see here today, and classroom technology available,” Mayor Charles Lombardi said prior to the news conference.
“Not to mention the $125 million bond we are asking our taxpayers to approve on Nov. 8 for the building of our three remaining elementary schools,” he added.
There is an opportunity for expansion on that $15 million to districts in the future, he said.
The initiative that was to be announced Tuesday revolves around providing innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) project-based learning approach and career and technical education pathways to ensure that all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.
Those present Tuesday were expected to include Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante Green, and Tomás Ávila, associate director of the Division of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, and administrators, staff, and students from the North Providence School District.
In urging residents to support the upcoming bond next month, Lombardi is highlighting the idea that the town wouldn’t have to think about major upgrades to its schools again for a very long time. Since so much of North Providence is developed, he said, there’s no chance of someone coming in and developing 30 acres of land and adding 50 more houses with the schoolchildren who would live in them, meaning student population will never see a population-induced surge.
In addition to three new elementary schools, the bond would pay for upgrades to North Providence High School, including new administrative offices at the back of the school.
The idea for a more comprehensive look at remaining schools in need of updating was born in part out of discussions on what to do about the future of the town’s administrative building, which officials plan to tear down and convert into parking for the blossoming Centredale business district.
