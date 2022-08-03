PAWTUCKET – Representatives from Colliers International say construction at Winters Elementary School is experiencing material delivery delays and may not be completed before the start of the school year.

Pawtucket schools are undergoing more than a dozen renovation and construction projects this summer. Representatives from Colliers International, the project management firm overseeing the construction, along with Gilbane Building Company, the company completing the construction, shared project updates with the School Committee last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.