PAWTUCKET – Representatives from Colliers International say construction at Winters Elementary School is experiencing material delivery delays and may not be completed before the start of the school year.
Pawtucket schools are undergoing more than a dozen renovation and construction projects this summer. Representatives from Colliers International, the project management firm overseeing the construction, along with Gilbane Building Company, the company completing the construction, shared project updates with the School Committee last week.
While other projects are moving on track, representatives estimated the new Winters will be “substantially complete” by Sept. 25, meaning construction and classes are likely to be running simultaneously. Committee Chairperson Erin Dube thanked Colliers representatives for their attendance at a July 29 meeting, and said she was “glad that we are aggressive in this district and moving through because that’s the only way it’s going to get done at this time.”
“The only other option is just wait until this is over, and I don’t think that’s an option so we move forward and we continue to build these school buildings,” Dube said of ongoing supply chain issues.
School Committee member Kim Grant expressed frustration with the delay during the meeting, saying, “when we hired Gilbane, they promised us that school would be absolutely, positively ready for our kids to go in.” She asked if more laborers could be hired to speed the process up, but Colliers representative assured members it was not a labor issue, saying they’re “throwing everything we can at it to make it happen,” but delivery delays are unavoidable.
According to Colliers, the Winters project is still awaiting a delivery of materials for classroom furniture now scheduled to arrive by mid to late August. They said they had not been made aware of material shipping delays “until the last minute,” and many of these delays have been recent issues that were brought to their attention between June 25 and last week’s meeting.
Teachers packed their classroom items at the end of the school year. The school board said the boxes will be placed in classrooms at the new Winters by Aug. 22, and teachers will be able to go into their classrooms to start setting up on Aug. 24. Students are scheduled to start the school year on Aug. 31.
Currently, the gymnasium at the school is being used as a staging area for workers assembling furniture, some of which is still being delivered, for school classrooms. Once the space is no longer needed as a staging area, Gilbane will install new flooring for the gym which may take a few weeks.
Additionally, there is a delay in work for the school kitchen. Colliers representatives referred to difficulty with the material supply chain saying walk-in coolers and freezers, which have since arrived, were delayed in shipping. The kitchen may not be available for the start of the school year, but other provisions are being made for food service while that work is finished.
School Committee members also awarded Wessling Architects the Lyman B. Goff Middle School window replacement project. The school is considered a historic building, and the company was chosen because it has a history of working on historic renovations.
The school board also awarded the owner’s project manager and architect for both Joseph Jenks Junior High School and the district Transition Area Main Street Building construction projects to Colliers.
Member Joanne Bonollo made a motion, approved 5-0, to use up to $50,000 from the school budget for new library books, materials, and other equipment for the new Winters.
“It’s a new school, it needs new books,” Bonollo said.
When students and staff moved out of their former school building two years ago, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said library books had been packed away and some of the inventory was still missing after the move. The items purchased would replace any lost book titles and other new materials.
In other business, the school board approved first passage of a policy making permanent a pay increase for substitute teachers that was first implemented during the early waves of the pandemic. In October 2020, the committee unanimously approved a temporary pay increase for substitute teachers, bumping the daily pay rate from $100 to $125 for subs and from $150 to $225 for those who are Rhode Island Department of Education-certified teachers.
