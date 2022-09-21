PAWTUCKET – Supt. Cheryl McWilliams and School Committee member Kim Grant, chairperson of the special education subcommittee, disagree over whether the district is doing enough to meet the needs of disabled students.
The mother of a special needs student who attends school in Providence, Grant has long advocated for local special education students. She told the full committee last week that she had heard from a district parent who told her that special education students did not have items such as visual learning tools to start the year. She also expressed concern that classrooms may have needed, but did not have, proper changing tables for special needs students.
Grant said at the Sept. 14 School Committee meeting that she had reached out to McWilliams, but claimed she had not received answers to all of her questions by the meeting. She said she was concerned the district was not ready for the special needs students at the start of the school year, and she questioned “the direction the (special education department) was going in.” She said she plans to visit schools to find out if they have, or don’t have, the proper tools and resources for students.
“I think it’s past time we do the right thing,” Grant said. “If you ask me, I think every classroom, or every school, should have been walked to make sure everyone had what they needed.”
McWilliams took issue with Grant’s comments, including her statement that questions had not been answered.
“I appreciate your passion, I appreciate your love, concern, and care, but I want to say to you that we all have the same love and concern for our students,” she said in response to Grant. “I understand what happens, oftentimes is, because you’re so passionate about it, you don’t have all the facts and your emotion takes over.”
McWilliams said students in the classroom in question have designated mild to moderate needs.
“This does not mean that a 2nd-grader needs a changing table,” she said.
She said Grant was projecting her own experiences onto the situation and making demands beyond her jurisdiction.
“I apologize that I’m being strong and firm, because this has got to stop,” McWilliams said. “I am the superintendent, you hired me, this committee fully hired me to be the superintendent, and it’s about time you let me do the job … I have all the documentation, understand your passion. We all have the same love and care for students as you do … ”
McWilliams she would appreciate statements focused on what can be done to improve.
“... to sit here and speak to the general public and say we are not providing an appropriate education for our special needs students is unacceptable and untrue,” she said. “This is not meant as any personal insult, this is meant to communicate truth with data behind it.”
She referred to conversations from last December and then January, when members “all agreed to put additional funding to support our students.” McWilliams said they have made progress to meet student needs, but told Grant that “to this day, there aren’t students in a particular building that we’ve identified that need what you demanded we put in there (changing tables).”
Member Jay Charbonneau said he was concerned by Grant’s comments, saying items such as visual learning tools should have been ready in all classrooms to start this year, which McWilliams said was the case. Charbonneau said he needed more information to determine if there were any shortcomings.
“I think Ms. Grant raised some legitimate, serious concerns, and I think they demand that answers are provided to this committee,” he said. “And I trust the superintendent is going to provide those answers to us, and then it will be up to this committee to assess the answers and either set a path forward or be accepting of the answers as is.”
Member Joe Knight, who did not seek re-election this year, said the committee needs “to stop micromanaging” the district.
“We have to let this district be run to the best of its abilities,” he said. “If we have specific complaints, we have to discuss them and talk about them, but going into a classroom and telling the teacher or a principal ‘get this right away’ is out. That’s not our job. Our job is to oversee what’s going on, not to tell people what to do.”
Grant countered, saying issues were brought to her attention as the special education subcommittee chairperson, and it was her duty to look into them.
“You can sit there and state we shouldn’t micromanage, but if somebody does bring something to our attention and it has to do with the health and safety of our students we should know about it,” she said. “We should know about what’s going on in our district.”
