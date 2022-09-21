PAWTUCKET – Supt. Cheryl McWilliams and School Committee member Kim Grant, chairperson of the special education subcommittee, disagree over whether the district is doing enough to meet the needs of disabled students.

The mother of a special needs student who attends school in Providence, Grant has long advocated for local special education students. She told the full committee last week that she had heard from a district parent who told her that special education students did not have items such as visual learning tools to start the year. She also expressed concern that classrooms may have needed, but did not have, proper changing tables for special needs students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.