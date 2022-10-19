State leaders joined local officials, including North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta, and Superintendent of Schools Joseph Goho, to announce a $15 million 21st Century Technology & Equipment Fund to benefit Rhode Island schools last week at Stephen Olney Elementary.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – State leaders visited Stephen Olney Elementary School last week to announce a multi-million dollar grant for Rhode Island school districts, providing “innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) project-based learning approach and career and technical education (CTE) pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.”
North Providence hosted Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Associate Director Tomás Ávila for the announcement of a $15 million “21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund” on Oct. 11.
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner encouraged voters to invest in the state’s schools by approving a $250 million construction bond on the November ballot. North Providence voters will be asked to vote on a new construction bond to replace the town’s three oldest elementary schools, and to renovate NPHS with an addition to house the school department administrative offices.
As far as the Technology and Equipment Fund goes, local school districts will be eligible for funding on a per-student basis, with a minimum award of $25,000. According to a Rhode Island Department of Education press release, to help remove barriers and meet the needs of all learners, the distribution uses a new “Equity Boost” tool to provide additional funding to the least affluent communities.
North Providence is eligible for $247,677. All funds must be used by June 30, 2023.
The money will support “transitions from traditional desk-in-row classrooms to flexible, 21st-century learning spaces to better serve learners of all abilities, backgrounds and learning styles,” states the release.
“This additional funding will help us continue to address our commitment to provide our students with the most modern building facilities such as you see here today, and classroom technology available, not to mention the $125 million dollar bond that we are asking our taxpayers to approve on Nov. 8 for the building of our three remaining elementary schools,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The November bond is earmarked for three new schools and an addition at the high school, but Supt. Joseph Goho said the additional $247,677 from the state will help the district to launch high-priority projects that would normally come out of the bond.
Those include:
• Completely modernizing and rebuilding the auditorium at NPHS;
• Further enhancing the high school library/media center;
• Renovating the cafeterias at NPHS and both middle schools.
The Technology Fund is intended for spaces used by the entire school, or the community at large, Goho said.
