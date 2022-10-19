Technology and Equipment Fund
State leaders joined local officials, including North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta, and Superintendent of Schools Joseph Goho, to announce a $15 million 21st Century Technology & Equipment Fund to benefit Rhode Island schools last week at Stephen Olney Elementary.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – State leaders visited Stephen Olney Elementary School last week to announce a multi-million dollar grant for Rhode Island school districts, providing “innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) project-based learning approach and career and technical education (CTE) pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.”

North Providence hosted Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Associate Director Tomás Ávila for the announcement of a $15 million “21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund” on Oct. 11.

