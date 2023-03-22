NORTH PROVIDENCE – Responding to concerns about the North Providence School Department’s new media policy establishing the superintendent as public information officer, Supt. Joseph Goho is finalizing changes to the recently approved rules.
The Breeze reported about the changes on March 8, and in a conversation with Goho and subsequent interview with WPRO’s Tara Granahan, this writer offered some concerns about the impacts, some perhaps unintended, of the policy.
Goho later said he hadn’t thought about some of those concerns previously, including that school employees could effectively be barred from criticizing the superintendent himself without getting permission from the superintendent first. He had said this policy only formalized what has been the practice in the district for decades, and that nothing will really change in the way press interactions are handled.
Of primary concern to The Breeze was the word “controversial” in the statement that “...No comments shall be inaccurate, controversial, defamatory, litigious in nature, or in any way expose the North Providence School Department to liability...”
Goho said this week that they’re still working on the revised wording, but he’s going to remove the word “controversial” and they’re going to add a statement that the policy only applies to employees when they’re making statements as employees of the School Department and about school matters.
“Obviously they still retain their individual rights as private citizens,” he said.
Goho originally stated that the creation of the policy was about having something in place similar to what other districts have and that this is more than anything about when serious issues arise in the district and having a process in place for how it should be handled, with the superintendent as public information officer delegating responses as needed.
