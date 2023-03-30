Familiar brands

They might still look like the same product, but Trix served in Cumberland schools are different from these shown here sold from store shelves.

CUMBERLAND – Name-brand cereals in Cumberland schools are made with healthier ingredients than the same brands on store shelves, a fact that surprised Amy Rogalski of the Cumberland School Committee.

Rogalski, chairperson of the district’s health and wellness subcommittee, updated the rest of the committee this month on the results of a menu audit being done in compliance with the law in conjunction with food service provider Sodexo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.