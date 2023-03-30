CUMBERLAND – Name-brand cereals in Cumberland schools are made with healthier ingredients than the same brands on store shelves, a fact that surprised Amy Rogalski of the Cumberland School Committee.
Rogalski, chairperson of the district’s health and wellness subcommittee, updated the rest of the committee this month on the results of a menu audit being done in compliance with the law in conjunction with food service provider Sodexo.
She said she found the information on the use of healthier versions of the same breakfast items, including Froot Loops, Cocoa Puffs, Apple Jacks, Trix, and even Pop Tarts, to be quite interesting.
The alternate versions have less sugar and more whole grains, said Rogalski, and they’re unavailable for purchase by the average consumer. Rather than serve students a “mystery muffin” where they don’t know what they’re eating, she said, when they see the familiar food names, brand recognition kicks in and they still get a healthier meal.
Additional changes are coming for the 2023-2024 school year, Rogalski told colleagues, with sugars seeing further cuts and more whole grains incorporated into the menu. Standards are being evaluated now, she said.
All meals in Cumberland schools are sold with all components together as an entire meal, with two fruits plus whole grains.
The district has also implemented share tables and baskets for portions of meals that are left uneaten, allowing students to share them with classmates who may be in need or to send them to the nurse’s office for students with low blood sugar. The increased sharing is reducing overall food waste, Rogalski added.
She noted how Cumberland school leaders are looking to follow Pawtucket’s lead in creating a picture menu, an addition that could help the town’s 250 or so multilingual learners, as well as kindergarten or 1st-graders who can’t read. Pictures of items are posted on a smart board, and students can point to what they want to eat, making sure they get a better meal instead of guessing at what they want and maybe not eating it, she said.
Rogalski shared how the state is discussing a universal free meal program, saying current income limits are far too low even for some people who could use free meals in school.
With temporary increased benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ending, such a move could benefit many children, said Rogalski, who noted how well free meal programs worked during the pandemic.
Rogalski also shared how the district is exploring Project ADAM to respond during cardiac emergencies such as the one experienced by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. There is already a cardiac awareness program, with all students in grades 9-12 already receiving CPR training, but this goes a step beyond, as students can get involved in more intensive situations, at times perhaps sharing their expertise with a staff member who is responding to a situation.
