NORTH PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools, a new-to-Rhode Island public charter school serving students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence, officially launched its first school in the state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in North Providence on Monday.

The founding class of 120 5th-graders, the Class of 2030, is made up of 86 percent students from Providence, 8 percent from Central Falls, and 6 percent from North Providence, with 98 percent of them being students of color, 27 percent being multilingual learners, and 36 percent having a home language other than English.

