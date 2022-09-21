NORTH PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools, a new-to-Rhode Island public charter school serving students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence, officially launched its first school in the state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in North Providence on Monday.
The founding class of 120 5th-graders, the Class of 2030, is made up of 86 percent students from Providence, 8 percent from Central Falls, and 6 percent from North Providence, with 98 percent of them being students of color, 27 percent being multilingual learners, and 36 percent having a home language other than English.
Leaders said Excel brings 20 years of experience running high-quality schools and prioritizing a rigorous and inclusive approach.
Speakers Monday emphasized the educational choice that is so needed in Rhode Island. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza noted that choice currently is mostly reserved for people with means, while many minority families are left without alternative options. For too long, he said, people have entrusted their children to public schools, but those public schools haven’t been up to the task. There is no easy solution, he said, but one answer is high-quality public charter schools such as Excel.
“As the chair of Excel Academy’s school board, I am excited to see this school come to fruition,” said Elorza. “Many Providence families continue to seek additional options to best serve their kids, and Excel Academy will be a new opportunity for families. I know Excel Academy will truly benefit our community with high-quality education and learning opportunities.”
Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera grew emotional as she talked about the importance of a great education to minority communities. She said she was eventually able to become mayor of Central Falls, not because she received a great education, but because she sacrificed so much, only graduating from college about three years ago. Rivera said it’s exciting to see another charter school open to serve local children, and she can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
“As we build incredible education momentum here in Central Falls, I’m thrilled to see Excel Academy open its doors to support students in our city and our neighboring communities,” she said. “Ensuring we have high-quality public schools available, particularly in our underserved communities, breaks down barriers that have kept too many families, especially those living in poverty, from reaching their full potential. Every child deserves a bright future and a learning environment that supports that.”
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi thanked the school for choosing North Providence as its base.
“I’m very pleased to see a $4 million capital investment in a once-dormant property that will now provide high-quality education options for students throughout the area,” he said. “We welcome Excel Academy to our community and wish them the utmost success.”
He said school choice is a must, and who are public officials to tell parents that they can’t have that choice in how their child is educated?
The town gets a double benefit, said Lombardi, because it will also generate important new tax revenue for the town.
The former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. has had a varied history since the school closed, including functioning as swing space as the town of North Providence renovated Stephen Olney School. Officials considered whether to use it as a future administration building, and it was also once filled by American Safety Programs & Training.
The Friends of Excel Academy Inc. purchased the 26,000-square-foot building on 1.26 acres of property a year ago for $960,000.
Excel CEO Owen Stearns welcomed students to a school that he said will function as an anchor for generations of students and teachers to know the joy of learning and teaching. He said he’s grateful for the village of people who helped bring this school to reality, all determined to create better outcomes for students.
The founding board of trustees at the school is made up of Elorza, Lombardi, Rivera, Chiv Heng, dean of operations at Blackstone Valley Prep; Channavy Chhay, executive director at the Center for Southeast Asians; Carlene Fonseca, assistant director at the Feinstein Institute for Public Service; Liz Giordano, director for workforce and strategic partnerships at CCRI; and Gary Goldberg, CEO and founder at Squad Locker.
The founding leadership team includes Head of School Michaelle Larracuente, Dean of Operations Dayana Molina, Dean of Culture Ajeé Schaeffer, Associate Dean of Culture and School Operations Jamal Johnson, Dean of Curriculum and Instruction, Humanities, Kate Cushing; Dean of Curriculum and Instruction, STEM, Megan Perry; and Manager of Network Operations Daimar Colon.
The plan is to eventually serve 2,186 K-12 students at full enrollment in 2033, with four schools overall, including a high school and three schools for students in grades K-8.
Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green greeted the Excel “Wolfpack,” as they’re known, joking that she expected to hear some howling. She said a wolfpack looks out for one another, and that’s what educators want for every school.
Infante-Green acknowledged the grueling process the Rhode Island Department of Education put Stearns and the school through, as it does with every new charter school, saying the state wants to ensure that there’s a quality school in place for children. Young people need educators to keep stepping up as they did here, she said.
Before Monday’s ceremony ended, students led visitors on a tour of the school building, including stops along the newly constructed outdoor space and kindergarten wing, which is set to welcome students in the 2023-2024 school year.
Though Monday’s event marked Excel’s first school in Rhode Island, the charter public school network has 20 years of experience in Massachusetts where students have demonstrated great academic success as recognized by the U.S. News and World Report, stated a release, which ranked Excel Academy High School among the top 3 percent in the nation in 2022.
Head of School Larracuente said she is thrilled to bring that legacy of achievement to Rhode Island. “Opening the founding Excel Academy Rhode Island campus means creating opportunities for students and their families to build positive relationships across communities and play an active role in the learning experience for all. Together, we are bringing joy back to learning” she said.
“I love this school because I’ve made new friends, we have really good food, and the teachers treat us with respect,” said London Marulanda, a 5th-grader at Excel.
In its first year of operation, Excel Academy Rhode Island is exclusively serving 5th-graders. In the fall, the school will welcome applications for kindergarten, 5th and 6th grade for students who wish to enroll in the 2023-2024 school year.
Parent Mignolia Rojas, who recently moved to North Providence, recalled first hearing about the new school and the opportunity it represented for her daughter, Luciana Diaz. Her daughter has been so enthusiastic about school over her first three weeks, she said, initially saying she couldn’t believe there was someone as head of school who looks like her, and now regularly coming home to say how wonderful Larracuente is. Luciana has never been this excited about school before, said her mother.
