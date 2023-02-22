PAWTUCKET – Galileo’s Skate Park, a 40,000-square-foot indoor skate park, complete with planned BMX track, indoor soccer, basketball, fitness center, arcade and educational center, is in development within a Pawtucket mill space.
Though the exact location isn’t being publicized, owners say it will open soon. Its Instagram page has been posting regular updates, and a GoFundMe fundraiser by its main backer Regis King is raising money toward the community park.
Enthusiasts have highlighted how this park will let BMX riders in, where the Lighthouse Skate Park at 880 Main St., which is in the same general area, prohibits them.
According to the online fundraiser, the park will be an asset for an underserved community in an area where many outdoor parks have been eroded due to a lack of maintenance, which increases risk of injury.
A portion of proceeds from the park will be donated to raise awareness about and fight against homelessness, according to King’s fundraiser synopsis, as well as mental health deficiencies, child neglect, abuse and addiction.
He said he’s planning to provide a fun and safe environment for the community, employment opportunities, after-school programming, perks and incentives for students who excel in academics, free classes, and mentorship, among others.
Victor Bettencourt, of Circuit BMX at 29 Exchange St. in Pawtucket, has some involvement in the project and said they’ll have something of a presence there, but deferred comment to King, who could not be reached.
