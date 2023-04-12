NORTH PROVIDENCE – Business owners in the area of the Douglas Avenue/Mineral Spring Avenue intersection are reporting increasing issues with backups in their toilets and drains, says Town Councilor Ken Amoriggi.
The councilman says he believes a “confluence of things” has led to the problems being reported, which are mostly centered on sewage issues.
At the top of the list of factors being blamed is the opening of the new and larger Stephen Olney Elementary School opening near the intersection in the fall of 2019, replacing a smaller school, says Amoriggi.
Speaking at the April 4 Town Council meeting, Amoriggi noted that Councilor Steve Loporchio has been tackling sewage and drainage issues head-on, holding ongoing meetings to try to resolve quite a few issues. He asked that these issues near one of the busiest intersections in town be added to the mix.
The council also agreed to send a letter to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to inspect sewer lines and clean them out if necessary.
Amoriggi says he’s hoping for an in-depth analysis of exactly what’s going on in an area that’s been built up so much over the years with so many more businesses than in the early days of the town, and was probably never meant to handle the load it currently sees.
There are a number of complicating factors in the area that could be leading to drainage issues beyond sewage, he said, including the presence of West River running parallel with Douglas Avenue and a high water table.
Asked whether he thinks trash-clogged storm drains could also be a factor, Amoriggi said he wouldn’t be surprised.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti is promoting a new ordinance that would crack down on businesses that don’t address the litter that clogs those drains.
