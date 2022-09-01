CUMBERLAND – A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School is set for Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., celebrating the town’s latest milestone in revamping its buildings.

Students returning to school next week will be met with many changes that have taken place over the summer, says Supt. Philip Thornton.

