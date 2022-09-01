CUMBERLAND – A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated John J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School is set for Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., celebrating the town’s latest milestone in revamping its buildings.
Students returning to school next week will be met with many changes that have taken place over the summer, says Supt. Philip Thornton.
“Our central office administrators, building administrators, faculty and staff have been working very hard to prepare the schools for our students’ first days of school,” he wrote to families. “We are very appreciative of their hard work.”
Garvin Memorial School has moved to its temporary location at the Cumberland High School Transitional Building.
“We are in the midst of the final tasks to start our school year,” said Thornton. “After being moved out of their building for a year, students and staff will now be enjoying our first newly renovated school in the district.”
Ashton, Community and Garvin schools will be undergoing renovations this school year, said Thornton. Major renovations will be completed at Garvin School this year, a new cafeteria addition will be completed at Community School, and a new educational wing will be built at Ashton.
There are many smaller changes that have been made across the district this summer, including a newly expanded parking lot at B.F. Norton Elementary School, which Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais told The Breeze is being completed this week.
School officials are racing to complete multiple school construction projects before students return next week.
Thornton told the School Committee last week that construction projects were in a “sprint to the finish,” with floor tile being laid, stairways being painted, and furniture being moved into classrooms and commons areas all at the same time.
“It’s kind of like one of the HGTV things, where they’re having the house get ready to be seen,” he said.
One snag, Thornton said, is the need to order and replace three beams in the cafeteria at Cumberland Hill. They may take up to four or five weeks to arrive. Options to provide lunch while the cafeteria is not ready include serving lunches in classrooms, or in the common areas and the courtyard of the school.
Thornton said staff are welcoming everyone back to school next week and are anticipating that there will be many inspirational and exciting educational experiences for students this year.
Teachers this week are participating in two professional development days, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and a full faculty and staff orientation day is planned for this Friday, Sept. 2.
The first day of school for students in elementary, middle school and grade 9 is next Tuesday, Sept. 6, while grades pre-k and 10-12 return next Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Early release days will begin on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 14. Times are 12:55 p.m. at Cumberland High School, 1:30 p.m. at McCourt and North Cumberland Middle Schools, 1:50 p.m. at Ashton School and Community School, and 2:35 p.m. at B.F. Norton, Garvin, and Cumberland Hill School.
Links to school bus routes and new start and end times for all grades can be found on the district website.
The Cumberland School Committee provides transportation for all students within town limits who live so far from school as to make their regular attendance impractical.
After the committee chose last year to keep walking distances the same, students are still expected to walk the following distances to their school or bus stop as long as the walking route is deemed safe:
• Kindergarten – 3/4 mile
• Grades 1-5 – 3/4 mile
• Grades 6-8 – 1.5 miles
• Grades 9-12 – 2 miles
Durham School Services is making its bus tracker available for parents to monitor their child’s school bus. It includes real-time information about the route, including the scheduled and estimated arrival times to a stop.
The district is still in need of part-time school bus monitors, responsible for ensuring the safe loading and unloading of bus riders and helping the driver in maintaining acceptable behavior on buses. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, pass a background check, be able to perform safety checks for each student entering or leaving the bus, and be able to work a split shift for before and after school.
Thornton said last week that district enrollment is still changing day by day, but current numbers have 17 more elementary students enrolled for 2022-2023 compared to last year. Middle schools are up 20 students, and high school is down 38 students.
“Right now, this time over last year, we’re kind of a wash,” Thornton told the school board. “... Also, some folks will stay on the books and not appear on the first day. So we really won’t know until we open.”
The district, Director of Human Resources Katherine Duncanson said, currently has several support staff openings and 10 teacher openings. Due to late resignations and other factors, she told the committee, it is not uncommon for schools to start the year with vacancies in place, but this is “slightly higher than normal” for this time of year.
“We have patches, I would call them, for the next year for three or four of them (positions),” she said. “We’re still working out a few of them, and we’re still actively recruiting for the remaining staff. We’re hopeful that will be resolved in the first few weeks of school.”
Cumberland is not the only district having trouble hiring.
“The applicants are just not there,” Duncanson said. “I’ve preached this to Dr. Thornton a number of times. In years past, when I posted certain positions overnight, when I’d come in the next morning, I’d have a little project to go through the five to 10 applicants that had applied for jobs. I will look at a listing of zero applicants for jobs quite often now…”
Thornton told The Breeze that there was slightly more turnover across the town’s eight school buildings this year than pre-pandemic, but the vacancies are fairly evenly spread between schools.
Over the summer, schools hosted a multi-day training with public safety personnel at Garvin School. With cooperation from first responders in Cumberland, this fall the district will begin training staff in the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) program, a comprehensive training program used across the nation in school districts, businesses, health facilities, and government buildings.
Families are encouraged to complete and submit applications to their child’s school to verify eligibility for the free and reduced-price meal program. All schools in Cumberland participate in the Federal Lunch Program. Nutritious breakfasts, lunches and milk are available at all schools. Applications for free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches are sent home at the beginning of the school year and are available at the school anytime during the year. Menus are available online at cumberland.sodexomyway.com/. The schools have an electronic lunch ticket ID system. All students will have a pin number. The ID number stays with each student until graduation.
“We encourage parents to prepay for their child’s meals on an electronic account,” wrote Thornton in his update to parents last week. “This will help eliminate situations that could develop during lunchtime because of negative balances or failure to bring lunch money to school.”
Prepayments can be made anytime using a credit or debit card. Cash and check payments will continue to be accepted, but payments made through the online lunch payment vendor portal or by check are preferred for better accountability.
