LINCOLN – As school superintendent board members explore potential options for continuing Northern Rhode Island Collaborative programming, they’ve postponed a vote on whether to dissolve the organization serving 78 special needs students.
Chairperson Bernie DiLullo, Johnston’s superintendent, said Monday that there have been preliminary discussions with the Rhode Island Department of Education about continuing programming.
Staff and parents were expecting a vote to disband the organization on Monday morning, but the board tabled that vote. After the meeting, staff received letters informing them that they were laid off and telling them that the NRIC will dissolve.
Parent Ashley Lucero was among those who pleaded for the organization to continue, saying her son came to the district because the public school he was in couldn’t do anything for him. He was moved to the NRIC for a reason, she told the board, and her biggest fear is that he’ll be moved back to the public school setting and “fall through the cracks.” He and other students who don’t know how to regulate their emotions would be back in a public school classroom with students who aren’t used to being distracted, she said.
All districts that are part of the NRIC submitted letters of intent to withdraw, with DiLullo previously telling The Breeze that many superintendents feel that now is the opportunity, with the NRIC being run well and liabilities lessened, to end the program.
Kim Sousa, a behavior specialist for some 33 years at the NRIC and president of the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative Employees Union, said the NRIC board denied her request to hold Monday’s meeting in the evening so parents, students and staff could be heard and board members could hear more on the potential impact to children’s education.
“We have been in contact with the governor’s office and the commissioner,” she said prior to the meeting. “We are hoping to save our school and allow our students to continue to be educated in their appropriate placements.”
DiLullo told The Breeze for a story in late January that much like modern financial markets, so much of the discussion around the NRIC’s future has been generated by concerns over the what-ifs and based on the past financial issues with the NRIC.
