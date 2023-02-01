PAWTUCKET – Returning incumbent School Committee members last week made an effort to resolve the question of whether the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts will remain a standalone arts school, but the move hit a snag.
Despite the committee eventually voting to postpone the vote, returning Chairperson Jim Chellel, who originally voted to create JMW when he was previously a committee member, said he was pleasantly surprised to see that members seem to want to keep the arts school separate from the combined Pawtucket High School planned across the street at the McCoy Stadium site.
Parents urged the committee to keep JMW as it is, not allowing it to close as one of the last arts-focused high schools in the state.
Member Joanne Bonollo, whose daughter attended the school a decade ago, placed the item on the Jan. 26 meeting, noting how officials this week will be interviewing four architects related to the building of the new unified high school that will combine Tolman High School and Shea High School.
“We’ve been going at this discussion for quite a while,” she said, and she believes officials should settle it so the city can move on. The district has lots of options, she said, currently with 1,900 students in two schools and a new high school with a planned capacity of 2,500 students. She said they’re hoping to bring back students from the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative and Davies Vocational School and other districts where Pawtucket students are currently going for their career and technical education courses.
“We’re doing something, we need to know what we’re doing,” said Bonollo, who then proposed keeping JMW as an independent arts school in the city. That motion was seconded by member Erin Dube, who said there have been many discussions on this topic and nothing but unified opposition within the JMW community to the combining of JMW with the other high schools.
Dube said all three high schools have excellent education opportunities, as she saw when touring them with her daughter, but she believes in JMW as an independent arts school. She said she also saw arts permeate all three schools, and believes there should be a “very active arts focus” in the design of the new unified high school. Tolman and Shea students will flourish in a high school that’s built with intention in all aspects, she said.
Member Jay Charbonneau said he was confused about why the issue was coming up now, as he thought it had been resolved. A committee made up of various stakeholders disbanded without answering the question of whether all three schools should be in one, with the rationale that the decision is a school board one. All messaging related to a bond question last fall was about combining just Shea and Tolman, he said, and he assumed everyone at that point had taken into account the academic benefits of all high schools.
Charbonneau said he doesn’t think it’s fair now after voters overwhelmingly approved the bond to say that JMW will be added in, despite the fact that a separate school will likely cost about $2.5 million in the annual operating budget.
He applauded JMW math teacher Kyle LaBranche’s passion in advocating for the school earlier in the meeting, noting how no one seemed to want to have this conversation publicly, but just “kept kicking the can down the road.”
Member Jennifer Carney made her own motion to postpone action on the matter so she and other new members could get up to speed on the issue, and the board then voted to postpone in a split decision.
LaBranche had told the committee that the entire JMW community was anxiously awaiting a decision, remaining unified in their belief that JMW is a valuable asset and should remain entirely separate from a unified high school. He presented a petition from supporters, also offering results of a survey, including information on student engagement, which showed a score of 44 percent compared to 21 percent statewide. For a survey element on how much students feel understood and connected to their school, the state average was 26 percent among high schools, but 48 percent at JMW, he said, then presenting similar numbers in other categories.
Chellel later told The Breeze that he’d really been expecting some of the group of committee members that’s been here to be in favor of combining the schools.
“I thought it was going to go much differently,” he said.
He said he was part of the committee that created the school, and had been hoping that this would be more, but wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a “legacy thing” for him.
“Jay won me over,” he said of Charbonneau’s points on the narrative around the school bond.
Chellel said he expects the committee to make a decision at its February meeting.
