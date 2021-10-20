NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• Local Author Series Storytime: Meet a local author every Saturday at 1 p.m. This five-week program is geared toward families with younger children. A different writer will visit each week, read their picture book, chat with the kids, enjoy a craft project. Books will be available to purchase and have signed. The schedule is: Oct: 23, Mary Palumbo, “The Hare on the Chair”; Oct. 30, Sue Greco, “Watercolor Lessons”; Nov. 6, Lauren Cardoso, “Kind Katie”; Nov. 13, Brielle Lilygarten, “Fishy, Fishy”; and Nov. 20, Corey Ann Abreau, “ABC Affirmations.” Each participant will receive a raffle entry to win a basket full of local goodies each time they participate in this program. Register at 401-353-5600, ext. 5.
• Teen Takeover: Mondays through Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m., for grades 9-12. Drop in program with DIY projects, 3D pens and more. For more information, call 401-353-5600, ext. 5.
• Middle School Makers: Mondays at 6:30 p.m. through Nov. 11, for grades 6-8. Create something different using 3D pens, perler beads and more. Registration is required; visit nprovlib.org or call 401-353-5600, ext. 5.
• Halloween Party at the Library: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the Children’s Department staff for party games and a Halloween story. Children will then “Trick or Treat” in a parade through the library. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required. All ages are welcome. Register through the library website or call 401-353-5600, ext. 5, for more information.
• Two-Sentence Scary Story Contest: All patrons are welcome to enter. Patrons may submit any scary, terrifying or gruesome subject story. Each story must be two sentences and no more than 140 words in length. Entries must be received by Thursday, Oct. 28. Top three winners will win a sweet treat. Visit the library’s website for complete contest rules.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the Events Calendar at nprovlib.org .
