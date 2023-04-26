NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence resident Michael DiDino recently took the next step in his promising boxing career by signing a three-year professional contract with Classic Entertainment & Sports, Inc.
DiDino, who turned 22 last Friday, attended high school in North Kingstown and West Warwick before moving to North Providence. He admitted that his first love was basketball, but after finding out he did not have a place on his high school’s team his senior year, he had to find something else to do.
That “something else” was going to the gym, the Fight Factory in West Warwick.
“My uncle, Brian Colacone, was a big kickboxer and boxer and he influenced me,” added DiDino, who said Colacone took him places to fight, including New Hampshire, and that was where he met his current trainer, Aaron Bernardo, who runs Punishment Striking Systems in Swansea, Mass.
“He’s a great coach and a great guy, and he knows his stuff,” DiDino said of Bernardo.
DiDino hasn’t had a long amateur boxing career, but he’s competed in nearly 20 matches and has won two Southern New England Golden Gloves championships – the Open Division’s 147-pound title earlier this year and the Sub-Novice Division’s 141-pound championship in 2020.
In his last amateur fight, on Saturday, March 25, at the Park Theatre in Cranston, DiDino fought Sindrick Simplice of Raynham, Mass., who was the New England Golden Gloves champion. Fighting before that night’s Rhode Wars III pro card, DiDino found success by posting a split-decision victory.
DiDino has also fought as an amateur in the 139-pound weight class, and he said his future plans are to fight at 140 pounds and maybe go down to 135.
He is very appreciative of CES president Jimmy Burchfield for signing him, as well as Josh Silva and Thomas Silva, who put the matches together for Burchfield.
“I want to compete for a title one day,” said DiDino, who also said that Providence pro boxer Toka Kahn-Clary was one of his influences in the sport. “It’s a phenomenal opportunity and a dream come true. Now I have to live it out and make the best of it.”
