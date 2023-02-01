NORTH PROVIDENCE – If this town doesn’t take advantage of its superior financial position and abundance of cash to invest in the future of local youth now, it likely never will, says Justin Conrad, the town’s travel coordinator for youth basketball.
North Providence and its leaders have done a good job getting to this point, with investments made to benefit the town as a whole, but precious few resources have been invested in youth over the years, says Conrad. With another $7 million or more in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available, creation of an indoor complex on town property represents a golden opportunity to impact generations of families positively.
“I think if we’re going to do it ever, now is the time it needs to happen,” he said.
Conrad, who previously questioned the town’s ARPA spending plan and called for development of an indoor recreation center, is among more than 600 people who have signed onto a change.org petition called “North Providence needs a recreation center.”
“A youth recreational center is a valuable asset to any community. Rec centers have been shown to have a positive impact on community youth,” states the petition started by Joe Nickerson. “They not only provide an adequate space for physical activities, such a various sports and healthy exercise, they also provide a safe space for children to hang out and socialize or even do their homework if needed.”
Such centers also increase property values, with studies showing an 8-20 percent increase in property value when the home is 1,500 feet or less from a park or recreation center, it adds.
“North Providence received a very generous amount of money from the COVID relief package. Our children deserve to have some of that money used to provide them with a safe, vibrant place to hang out at. Please sign this petition to help our voices be heard to the public officials in North Providence that this is not only what we want, but also what we need for our children and our community.”
Similar to successful past efforts of committed local groups to push for first a new animal shelter on Smithfield Road, and then a new inclusive playground in Marieville, Conrad said he understands the importance of promoting a unified message on why such an effort would be so beneficial.
He said he appreciates that the Town Council has so far been supportive of the idea, saying parents are looking forward to an upcoming meeting on the ARPA funds to further explain their stance.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that he’s open to talking about the idea, particularly if the right location can be found that doesn’t interfere with other uses.
“When it comes to our youth, we should be discussing everything and anything,” he told The Breeze, which is why he’s invested town resources in the purchase of the former Pate Construction property, Coletti Farm property, and Camp Meehan property.
Pate and Coletti are both currently tabbed for outdoor recreation uses, but have also been suggested as possible locations for a new indoor recreation facility.
Conrad said that with youth sports leagues currently experiencing big growth, countering a claim from some town officials that interest is waning, a recreation center would allow local teams to have home games in North Providence and to address a court crunch that leaves sometimes leaves them without a place to practice. Conrad oversaw the recent addition of five new recreation basketball teams.
He said he recognizes that not all youth want to participate in sports, which is why he would want to see a recreation room and arts room incorporated into such a facility.
Conrad, with children now ages 20, 15 and 10, says he’s been in town for 20 years and has seen little money invested in fields, and the people who run local sports have been repeatedly frustrated by the lack of planning. The courts at Evans Park are cracked, no one seems to care about upkeep of K of C Field, and even projects that have been done, such as the new football and baseball fields behind North Providence High School, only seem to have gotten done because there was leftover money available, and they weren’t what they could have been. Even with some of the field upgrades that are planned using ARPA funds, he said, some of the leaders who run the leagues that use those fields still haven’t been contacted.
“We’ve done a lot of good things in this town,” said Conrad, noting the new school his child goes to and the fact that three more schools will soon be done, meaning no child is attending an antiquated facility. As more families try to move into the community to be part of those schools, he said, the town should be focused on making sure they have the best complementary facilities also available to them.
Lombardi and town leaders have done a good job building up a surplus approaching $20 million, said Conrad, and with that combined with ARPA money, some of which has already been committed to facility upgrades, there’s potential to have a big impact.
“If we do this, and do it right, we’re going to affect generations of families,” he said. “We’re not in a position where if we spend it, we’re hurting. Even if it costs us a little bit of money, which I don’t think it will, realistically it can be a net positive.”
One argument against developing such a facility to this point has been a claimed lack of revenue generation, he said, but such a facility could generate plenty of money to the town through tournaments, birthday parties, trainers using the space, and other rentals.
When a tournament is in town, as he can attest in traveling with his teams, people will eat in town, stop for gas in town, and pick up Gatorade and PowerBars in town, he said. Shane Piche previously made a good point with his hotel proposal that having something to draw people in will lead to them spending money here, he said.
“What you don’t see maybe immediately is the impact on the kids from having a place to go to hang out with their friends and engage in constructive activities,” he said, and he could even see school resource officers having an office here to build on the relationships they’re developing in school.
A Breeze story on Piche’s hotel idea at the old public safety complex “really ignited” the initiative from parents for a recreation center, said Conrad, and though parents don’t believe that location would make a great spot for the recreation center, they do believe the town can find the ideal spot.
He said he wants to be clear that a youth recreation center run by the town is far different than the plentiful for-profit recreation centers, as those don’t give recreation access to town members. They might be a fantastic resource in the town overall, he said, but the community doesn’t have access to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.