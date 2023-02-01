NORTH PROVIDENCE – If this town doesn’t take advantage of its superior financial position and abundance of cash to invest in the future of local youth now, it likely never will, says Justin Conrad, the town’s travel coordinator for youth basketball.

North Providence and its leaders have done a good job getting to this point, with investments made to benefit the town as a whole, but precious few resources have been invested in youth over the years, says Conrad. With another $7 million or more in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available, creation of an indoor complex on town property represents a golden opportunity to impact generations of families positively.

