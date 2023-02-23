CUMBERLAND – With the end of a federal grant, unpaid school meal balances are stacking up again, says School Committee member Amy Rogalski, and there’s a growing thought that the district might need to change its approach in response.
The issue has been a controversial one many times in recent years, with responses including everything from instituting sunbutter sandwiches as an alternative lunch to sending bills to a collection agency.
Rogalski, during the Feb. 16 school board meeting, said officials had a good talk with Shauna Trudell of Sodexo Food Services about the issue. The thought that came out of that meeting is that school staff members are relied on to be nurturing and caring, and the task of also being bill collectors and enforcers shouldn’t be placed on them.
One potential resolution, she said, is to create a position within Sodexo or the billing office specifically tasked with collecting unpaid bills instead of having secretaries and principals do it.
Sunbutter sandwiches are still used as alternative meals once unpaid balances reach certain unpaid balance levels, say officials, but no child is denied food.
Overall, said Rogalski, far fewer errors are being made during the meal checkout process this year due to some changes that were made. The district is also looking at the My School Bucks online funding system that charges a fee every time someone charges money to the account to see if an adjustment might be made there.
Member Denis Collins said committee members asked Business Manager Alex Prignano where the total bills stood, and he said it was at $23,000 as of the end of last June. They’ve asked him to run a report to update the current balance, and to have that ready at their next meeting.
Rogalski, who was busy giving updates last week, also highlighted the ongoing effort to look into acquiring a People’s Garden grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for development of raised-bed gardens or high-tunnel greenhouses at local schools.
Gardens and pollinator beds would function as great academic and community resources, she said, drawing communities into schools and opening opportunities for science projects, outdoor meetings, and children bringing vegetables home with recipes on how to turn them into a healthy meal. Applying for the grant won’t happen this year due to time constraints, she said, but they plan to pursue this next year, seeing the opening of new elementary schools as a prime opportunity for such an effort.
Also on the school food front, Sodexo, as part of an ongoing audit, is reviewing menu items and planning an upcoming taste-testing event.
Further on the health and wellness side, the district is also looking into instituting more education for staff on vaping, particularly at the middle and elementary school level, said Rogalski. The issue is coming up more often in the middle schools, she said, and because it’s a new issue for many staff members to deal with, they don’t always know what to look for. She said they reached out to the deans of the high school to do a future presentation to get other staff members up to speed.
