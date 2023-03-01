PAWTUCKET – School officials say they have learned a lot from their struggles to get the new Winters Elementary School up and running properly, and are promising a new level of accountability on projects going forward following a second heating coil break at the school last Saturday evening, Feb. 25.

“I’m a nitpick anyway,” said Joanne Bonollo of the School Committee’s facilities subcommittee, guaranteeing that she and other subcommittee members will be carefully inspecting every aspect of further school construction projects. Bonollo said she consults frequently with fellow subcommittee members Kim Grant and Jen Carney, and also picks the brain of Jay Charbonneau, who headed up the subcommittee for a long time.

