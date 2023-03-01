PAWTUCKET – School officials say they have learned a lot from their struggles to get the new Winters Elementary School up and running properly, and are promising a new level of accountability on projects going forward following a second heating coil break at the school last Saturday evening, Feb. 25.
“I’m a nitpick anyway,” said Joanne Bonollo of the School Committee’s facilities subcommittee, guaranteeing that she and other subcommittee members will be carefully inspecting every aspect of further school construction projects. Bonollo said she consults frequently with fellow subcommittee members Kim Grant and Jen Carney, and also picks the brain of Jay Charbonneau, who headed up the subcommittee for a long time.
Bonollo said she completely understands the intense frustration among families related to their new school at 481 Broadway. There is no scenario where any of this is acceptable, she said, and officials are adamant that the school has to be completely secured before students can be back in it.
Asked by The Breeze about potential further impacts, Bonollo said officials don’t expect to have to delay other ongoing or planned school construction projects because the district isn’t using the same kind of heating system in those projects.
This break wasn’t nearly as bad as the one that happened during the extreme weekend cold snap earlier in the winter, said Bonollo, with the coil breaking in one spot instead of six spots, but it was enough to impact three more rooms and shut down school again even as Winters staff had prepared to welcome back students from vacation on Monday.
Bonollo and others say they understand the extreme frustration from students and their parents, both at the initial struggles to get Winters opened and now this ongoing situation, who in most cases are being inconvenienced with their own jobs as their children have been forced to stay home. The district is fortunate to have one-to-one Chromebooks and internet for all students to still be connected to class virtually, she said.
Officials were huddling early this week to discuss options for students, with Bonollo saying it wasn’t an option to keep them in a virtual learning atmosphere for much longer.
The Breeze reported last week on the planned Feb. 27 reopening of Winters after the mysterious bursting of an interior heating coil and weeks of cleanup and investigation.
On Sunday, a new press release went out stating that a second heating coil had failed at Winters, causing more water damage to classrooms, generating more questions about apparent fatal flaws in the system.
“The damage is significantly lower than the previous as it was caught much earlier, however, it is enough to delay the reopening of Winters Elementary School,” stated the release. “Given the circumstances, Winters Elementary will be closed on Monday, Feb. 27 until further notice. We understand this is extremely frustrating for everyone and we are working around the clock to resolve the issue.”
Officials further thanked families, teachers, and students for their patience throughout the past few weeks.
“We are working closely with Colliers and our partners to make the appropriate repairs and find the cause for these coil failures so this does not occur again,” it stated. “Reopening the Henry J. Winters Elementary School and the safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, and students remain our top priority.”
Bonollo said this fix is much easier than the previous one and should be done a lot more quickly. She said they’re looking at options for students if they can’t get back into the school, and that there’s the potential that the district could still use the available parts of the school. With a total of six rooms unavailable, if the students are schooled elsewhere, work could happen during the day, where if they were still in the building, it could only happen after school hours.
The latest break likely happened between 8:30 and 9 p.m. last Saturday. Chief Information and Innovation Officer Hersh Cristino noticed when internet access went out in an area of the school and then didn’t reboot, he said, and when he pulled up the video feed, he could see water flowing into the room. He then contacted others, including representatives from Colliers International and Gilbane Construction, and a team was on site between 9:30 and 10 p.m. to stop the leak.
Water had flowed out of one classroom into another, then down two floors, impacting four total classrooms, with three needing work, he said. Workers followed the pipes and were able to remove and replace all insulation. An engineer was to be on site Monday, along with the district architect and their engineer and subcontractors responsible for the heating system, to again try to assess what is going wrong and what the options are.
Insurance has covered everything to this point, said Bonollo. Every movable object within the building is the responsibility of the insurance company, while anything fixed is the responsibility of Gilbane.
She said crews have done a “spectacular job” this week responding to the situation.
Neither a new unified high school nor the new Baldwin Elementary School will have the same heating system as Winters, said Bonollo, and the district has learned from this experience in a number of ways, including potential adjustments to have better alarm systems for when there are leaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.