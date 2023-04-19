NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new School Building Committee planning development of three new elementary schools and upgrades at North Providence High School and the middle schools has already met, but will be made official early next month.
The ordinance up for a vote of the Town Council would codify a committee created in accordance with requirements from the Rhode Island Department of Education and Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.
It will be made up of 11 members, including Supt. Joseph Goho, at least one member of the school board, the local official responsible for building maintenance, the mayor or his designee, a representative of the office or body authorized to construct school buildings in the community, and at least one member of the community with architectural, engineering, and/or construction experience.
The committee is responsible to oversee the application for school construction to the state and further ensure that the construction plans submitted and construction and design firms hired are consistent with requirements.
Other members listed on the committee include:
• Chief of Staff G. Richard Fossa as chairperson;
• School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta and member Charles Pollock Jr.;
• Director of School/Town Facilities Jim Fuoroli;
• Mayor Charles Lombardi;
• Council President Dino Autiello and Councilors Ronald Baccala and Mario Martone;
• Whelan Elementary School Principal Amanda Donovan;
• Centredale Elementary School Principal Donna Hanley;
• Greystone Elementary School Principal Jennifer Quattrucci, and resident Robert O’Brien, former interim superintendent in North Providence following the resignation of former Supt. Bridget Morisseau. O’Brien also previously served as superintendent in Smithfield.
More than 76 percent of town residents voted to support a $125 million school construction bond last year. New elementary schools are being built alongside existing buildings prior to demolition of the old buildings to reduce disruption.
