PAWTUCKET – The School Department this past Saturday provided more than 580 free bags of groceries and fresh produce to Pawtucket community members.

According to a news release, the groceries were provided to families and residents who stopped by Jenks Middle School on June 23. Mayor Donald Grebien, Pawtucket Supt. of Schools Cheryl McWilliams, and others were on hand to help hand out the items. One bag was given out per family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.