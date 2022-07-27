PAWTUCKET – The School Department this past Saturday provided more than 580 free bags of groceries and fresh produce to Pawtucket community members.
According to a news release, the groceries were provided to families and residents who stopped by Jenks Middle School on June 23. Mayor Donald Grebien, Pawtucket Supt. of Schools Cheryl McWilliams, and others were on hand to help hand out the items. One bag was given out per family.
Drew Lagace, communications and public relations liaison for Pawtucket schools, said the drive was supported by We Heart Lives, “a solution-driven 501(c)(3) organization based in Rhode Island with a mission to strengthen its most vulnerable families through community events to provide food and resources for children.”
According to We Heart Lives Director Kathleen Egersheim, the non-profit organization reached out to McWilliams in November of 2020 and they partnered with the school district to give away bags of groceries at Jenks Middle School. They returned this past weekend to help parents in need stretch their food budget while kids are home for summer vacation.
“We Heart Lives is grateful to work with many partners who graciously provide us with shelf-stable and fresh fruit and produce,” Egersheim said. “We Heart Lives strives to serve in areas of most need and Pawtucket has been one of those areas hard-hit, particularly during COVID.”
