PAWTUCKET – All students in the city’s middle and high schools must be held accountable for actions that make other students and staff members feel unsafe, says new School Committee Chairperson Jim Chellel, responding to a report that not every incident of late has been handled appropriately.
Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance President Ron Beaupre issued a report to the school board last month citing concerns over how a number of incidents had been handled.
Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramzi, speaking at a Jan. 10 meeting, said officials had been meeting with union leadership over Beaupre’s letter prior to the new committee coming in in January, asking Beaupre and his team to nominate people they would like to serve on a new “safe and orderly schools committee” made up of union members and central office and individual school administrators. That committee will be charged with bringing solutions to the school board for review.
Chellel said the district has an obligation to make sure every child and staff member feels safe upon entering every building in the district, and the schools need to hold students who are causing trouble and making other people uncomfortable accountable for their actions. He said the he found the contents of the report from Beaupre disturbing.
Beaupre then applauded Chellel’s statement on the issues of public safety being near and dear to him and the need for improvement.
The committee on safe and orderly secondary schools in the district will help Ramzi come up with solutions on accountability. Chellel said there was no answer in the report on what actions have been taken to this point, and he wants to know what’s going on and are administrators on top of it.
This is a case of a few students ruining things for hundreds of others, he told The Breeze.
In one case, Shea High School Principal Jackie Ash emphasized the need to hold students accountable for a fight after a Thanksgiving game. Chellel said he initially thought that was a fight between Shea and Tolman students, but learned that it was actually students from Davies who had “pushed Shea students into an altercation.”
In another matter, a disallowed object was brought into a dance at Goff Middle School, and in another, there was a report of a weapon brought into Shea High.
Going forward, said Chellel, the school board must be made aware of the incidents transpiring inside schools and what actions are being taken. He said he expects this committee to go deeper than the surface level of incidents. For instance, if a student is found to have brought a weapon to school, it must be determined whether it was in response to them being threatened or bullied themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.