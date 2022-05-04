PAWTUCKET — The school department is hosting a community resource event day at Nathanael Greene Elementary School this Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food trucks will be available at the school, 285 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket, and there will be prize giveaways. For more information, contact Community Connections and Partnership Liaison Lamel Moore at moorel@pdsri.net.
“The Pawtucket School Department is proud to co-sponsor this event with the city of Pawtucket offices. Kassandra Florez has been wonderful to work with, along with Becki Marcus from the Local Initiative Support Coalition,” Moore told the Valley Breeze. “I hope this becomes an annual event of sorts where we can bring in more resources for families of the Pawtucket School District to help them see the resources throughout the community and locally to assist in any way.”
The Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club & the Pawtucket YMCA, Moore said, will have information on job opportunities for those interested in working at each respective organization. A list of community partners attending the upcoming school resource day includes: Child & Family Services, Pawtucket Parks & Recreation, Pawtucket Family YMCA, CCAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club, Family Service of Rhode Island, Books Are Wings, Boy Scouts of America, Palagi’s Ice Cream, Spanglish Food Truck, Pawtucket School Department (Pre K & Kindergarten Registration)
