WOONSOCKET – With no pandemic guidelines and a year of coordinating the parade under his belt, Tom Gray says he is excited for the upcoming annual Autumnfest parade held each year on Columbus day, this year on Monday, Oct. 10.
Gray, a Steering Committee member, took over parade planning last year and said he had a lot of help and support from the Committee.
“It went very well,” he said.
This year, with no pandemic restrictions, Gray said planning has been less stressful, and they’re hoping to have a greater response and more spectators.
The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Diamond Hill Road and will march down Social Street and up Clinton Street, ending near the post office. The Woonsocket Police Department will start closing off the parade route roads at about 7 a.m., so get out early. Gray said people can park wherever they can find a spot or just walk.
The parade will feature more than 45 participating groups, with 17 bands and floats. There will be three judges on hand to judge the float contest, including Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, a representative from The Woonsocket Call and a representative from The Valley Breeze.
The grand marshal for the parade this year is Jeanne Michon.
Anyone can enter the parade with a float, as long as it is tasteful and presentable. Gray said they have never blocked a float from entering. The event will be held rain or shine, unless the weather is really bad.
There will be plenty of high school marching bands in the parade, including Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Middle School. Other schools include Mount St. Charles Academy, Blackstone-Millville Regional High School, North Smithfield Junior-Senior High School, and bands from Cumberland, Lincoln and Burrillville. Also returning is the Killingly High School Marching Band from Killingly, Conn.
Asked what his favorite part of the parade is, Gray said it’s the entire experience.
“The most exciting piece is when we get up early in the morning and see people at 4, 5 and 6 a.m. setting up their spots,” he said. “Then seeing all the participants lining up and the bands warming up. Then walking down the parade route, waving and shaking hands. Really just the entire experience.”
The day does not end after the parade, but people return to World War II Veterans Memorial Park where Autumnfest holds its final day.
“We want people to come out and get out early,” Gray said about expectations for the parade. “We want people to come out and enjoy what we are offering. Everybody loves a parade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.